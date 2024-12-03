Home > News Bombshell 520-Page Congress Report: Covid DID Leak From Dodgy Wuhan Lab… and Both China and the U.S. Were Involved in Global Cover-Up Source: MEGA After a two year investigation, the final report was released on Monday evening. By: Lauren McIver Dec. 3 2024, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

A bombshell 520-Page Congress report has revealed that Covid-19 did leak from a lab in Wuhan, China in the fall of 2019. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Department of Justice secretly investigated a New York-based company for clues to track down the origin of the deadly illness that killed millions of people around the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Millions of people around the world lost their life to the deadly virus.

Article continues below advertisement

After a two-year investigation that included many interviews and hearings, a final report was released on Monday night by the the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The report stated: "Four years after the onset of the worst pandemic in 100 years, the weight of the evidence increasingly supports the lab leak hypothesis. "By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced."

Article continues below advertisement

The report also claimed that the research lab in Wuhan "has a history of conducting gain-of-function research at inadequate biosafety levels" and that researchers that worked in the lab "were sick with a COVID-like virus in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market." The report also implicated that a US nonprofit that worked with the lab in Wuhan used taxpayer funding — which led the Department of Justice to launch a grand jury investigation into EcoHealth Alliance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The details of the federal investigation have been kept under wraps.

Article continues below advertisement

The details of the federal investigation have been kept under wraps but it raised questions about the scientific community possibly facing criminal charges. Since the very early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, EcoHealth Alliance has been under scrutiny over whether the disease may have emerged from the the lab that was funded by the United States government.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The bombshell report also ripped into Dr. Anthony Fauci — who became the face of the Covid-19 pandemic — and how he shot down any theories claiming that the virus was leaked from the lab. The report stated: "Although Dr. Fauci believed the lab leak theory to be a conspiracy theory at the start of the pandemic, it now appears that his position is that he does have an open mind about the origin of the virus - so long as it does not implicate EcoHealth Alliance, and by extension himself and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "Understandably, as he signed off on the EcoHealth Alliance grant."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The bombshell report also found that social distancing 'was not based on science.'

Article continues below advertisement

The shocking report also found that the social distancing guidelines during the pandemic "was not based on science." The report stated: "During closed door testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified that the guidance, ‘sort of just appeared.'" The subcommittee also found "no conclusive evidence" that wearing masks — which became a protocol in businesses and schools — helped protecting the public from the deadly virus.

Article continues below advertisement

Panel chairman Brad Wenstrup previously stated to Congress regarding the investigation: "This work will help the United States, and the world, predict the next pandemic, prepare for the next pandemic, protect ourselves from the next pandemic, and hopefully prevent the next pandemic."