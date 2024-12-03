Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meghan Markle

'Hitler' Duchess Meghan Markle Takes Job No One Else Wants After Staff Exodus — CEO of Her Goop-Style Business

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle had been on a months-long search for a CEO.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has added a new job to her resume after completely failing to reel in someone to run her business, American Riviera Orchard, following

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess, who has been called out for her alleged mistreatment of staffers, has named herself Chief Executive Officer after a long search to find a suitable person came up empty.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle rages and threatens to sack lawyer
Source: MEGA

Markle has named herself Chief Executive Officer of her own brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, Markle announced her new cooking and lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, similar to Gwyneth Paltrow's much-talked about brand, Goop.

After the announcement, Markle went on a search to land a CEO, and just one month later a source revealed: "The initial CEO search has not panned out so far."

Now, another insider said: "She is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle is said to want her new brand to focus on home, garden, food and lifestyle wants, and her lawyer has applied to trademark the brand in America for various goods, including cutlery, recipe books, jams, edible oils, and more.

Amid the royal's CEO search, she also begun talks with Netflix to have the streamer enter into a commercial partnership with American Riviera Orchard.

The insider said at the time: "This is something new for Netflix. It would run the lifestyle business with Meghan, developing products as spin-offs from her show. 'If a partnership is agreed, it's likely that Netflix would install its own CEO to run operations."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markles desperate new year resolution revealed
Source: MEGA

The 43-year-old struggled to fill the position before appointing herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, previously worked with Netflix for their docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Another source told RadarOnline.com: "... She's on the verge of expanding her lifestyle site and sees herself as some kind of Gwyneth Paltrow star due to her previous acting career and now all her efforts to pitch herself as a lifestyle, wellness and mental health 'expert'."

Markle was a part of the legal drama Suits cast before meeting and tying the knot with Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle was previously branded "Duchess Difficult", a "boss from hell" and even a "dictator in high heels", allegedly by some of her staffers.

Earlier this year, the company's chief of staff Josh Kettler made his exit as a source at the time claimed: "... Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?"

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Markle's new brand has been compared to Gwyneth Paltrow's business, Goop.

Article continues below advertisement

All this comes as Markle and Harry have continued to go on their own path amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks.

Markle went solo on November 15 when she attended a launch party for her friend Kadi Lee's haircare range, Highbrow Hippie. During the event, Markle was spotted on the dance floor while a gospel performed.

She was also seen laughing it up with Lee and hairstylist Serge Normant, who happened to style the former actress for her 2018 wedding to Harry.

A source at the time said: "[Meghan] was very open and friendly with everyone. Meghan was incredibly warm and touchy-feely with everyone. She seemed to be having the best time at the party."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, while Harry was instead in Canada, promoting 2025's Invictus Games, Markle didn't seemed she was missing her man.

An insider revealed: "She didn't mention him. It was a bit 'Harry, who?" The night was all about her."

The famous couple's last joint public appearance in three months was the release of a video highlighting Archewell Foundation's commitment to children's online safety, and that is not good news according to royal expert Phil Dampier.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry portuguese mansion remains incomplete
Source: MEGA

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have attended events without one another for months now.

Article continues below advertisement

Dampier claimed: "I doubt Meghan and Harry's marriage will last much longer. They seem to be going their separate ways and spending so much time apart."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.