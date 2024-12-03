'Hitler' Duchess Meghan Markle Takes Job No One Else Wants After Staff Exodus — CEO of Her Goop-Style Business

All this comes as Markle and Harry have continued to go on their own path amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks.

Markle went solo on November 15 when she attended a launch party for her friend Kadi Lee's haircare range, Highbrow Hippie. During the event, Markle was spotted on the dance floor while a gospel performed.

She was also seen laughing it up with Lee and hairstylist Serge Normant, who happened to style the former actress for her 2018 wedding to Harry.

A source at the time said: "[Meghan] was very open and friendly with everyone. Meghan was incredibly warm and touchy-feely with everyone. She seemed to be having the best time at the party."