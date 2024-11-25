'Harry, Who?' Meghan's Wild Night Out Without Hubby Revealed as Onlookers Detail How 'Touchy-Feely' Duchess Was Carefree — Just Like Her 'Single Days'
Meghan Markle is letting loose once again just like she used to during her single days.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 43-year-old had the time of her life while acting as the guest of honor at the launch of her friend Kadi Lee's haircare range, Highbrow Hippie.
During the event, which took place on November 15, Markle was spotted on the dance floor while a gospel performed. She was also seen laughing it up with Lee and hairstylist Serge Normant, who happened to style the former actress for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
A source shared: "[Meghan] was very open and friendly with everyone. Meghan was incredibly warm and touchy-feely with everyone.
"She seemed to be having the best time at the party."
Meanwhile, Harry was not in attendance as he was instead in Canada, promoting 2025's Invictus Games. However, Markle didn't seem to miss a beat without her husband.
The source told New Idea: "She didn't mention him. It was a bit 'Harry, who?" The night was all about her."
Another insider added: "The duchess seemed to be having the best time."
The couple's last joint public appearance in almost three months was the release of a video highlighting Archewell Foundation's commitment to children's online safety.
The source shared: "At the launch party, the fun, social and carefree Meghan from her single L.A. days was back, even if it was just for one night."
The pair's latest separate outings comes as royal expert Phil Dampier claimed: "I doubt Meghan and Harry's marriage will last much longer."
He added: "They seem to be going their separate ways and spending so much time apart."
It also comes after Harry, 40, sent out an email invite revealing the festive event for his charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which Markle was not included on at all.
The email read: "Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas. He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them."
The Duke of Sussex also recently surprised fans with an unplanned TV appearance in Canada, attending the sporting event, the Grey Cup. Again, wito Markle nowhere to be seen.
Markle previously appeared on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Children's Hospital gala without Harry, too.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This surprise visit is Meghan's return to what she wanted all along by marrying Harry – a showbiz life. She's pitching herself as a red carpet celeb with this, with everything from her red gown to the fact she is going it alone without Harry.
"She's on the verge of expanding her lifestyle site and sees herself as some kind of Gwyneth Paltrow star due to her previous acting career and now all her efforts to pitch herself as a lifestyle, wellness and mental health 'expert'.
The insider claimed:This is part of a very carefully orchestrated blueprint about how she and Harry are going to continue to lead very separate lives in the spotlight… and, ultimately, a sign they are on the rocks."
Another source noted that with the holidays now in full-swing, the Suits alum wants to surround herself with friends and loved ones again.
The insider shared: "... She’s been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships."
