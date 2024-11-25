Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Officially' On the Rocks – With Duke Fleeing U.S. on Solo Trips and Duchess 'In Hiding'
The fairy tale marriage of dashing Prince Harry and ravishing American starlet Meghan Markle is on the rocks after weathering countless storms that have driven them to live virtually separate lives, said royal insiders.
Apart from one appearance in October, the once publicity-obsessed duchess simply hasn't been seen in months while her husband traipses all over the globe solo, RadarOnline.com can reveal
"I doubt Meghan and Harry's marriage will last much longer," dished royal expert Phil Dampier.
"They seem to be going their separate ways and spending so much time apart."
Adding fuel to divorce speculation, moving trucks were reportedly spotted outside their $14million Montecito, California, mansion, suggesting changes are indeed in the works.
Meanwhile, the royal reneguous were last photographed together on August 18 during their "royal" trip to Colombia – a span of more than 80 days... and counting.
"That's nearly three months without hangdog Harry following Meghan around like a lost puppy," dished a high-level palace courtier. "For a couple who've been joined at the hip since they wed in 2018, this is shocking. All the indications are they're going their own ways."
Since then, Markle, 43, has made just one brief public appearance at an L.A. Children's Hospital event on October 5, while Harry was on a weeks-long trip without her!
"It seems that Harry has suddenly stepped out of Meghan's shadow and is reestablishing himself as the fun-loving royal of old", said the courtier. "And the buzz is that Queen Bee Meghan is stung!
"For a woman obsessed with fame to be seen only once in months is a clear indication that something is seriously wrong!"
Harry's trip was the longest amount of time he's spent away from Meghan and their kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 – and he was said to be "in his element".
The ginger-haired prince jetted to New York on September 22 for a week to promote his charities, then flew to London for the WellChild Awards on September 30, and then headed to Africa, arriving on October 2 for a four-day stay.
When his three-week "break" ended and the Sussexes were still not seen together, divorce talk went into overdrive.
"It's clear they're leading separate lives", sniffed the courtier. "Talk of a marital rift has been simmering since Harry released his memoir, Spare, last year and Meghan was not around when he did publicity for it."
Our sources said she also wasn't there to support him as he faced a brutal backlash over the book from his brother, Prince William, and was then cut off by his cancer-ridden father, King Charles.
"Meghan likes to be in the spotlight when things are going well but avoids anything that could tarnish her stardom," the courtier said.
The ambitious former Suits actress is desperately struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood, where the fascination with her royal story seems to be waning.
In the wake of bad publicity and the sputtering of her much-ballyhooed American Riviera Orchard brand, insiders say she's now retreated to lick her wounds.
Asked the courtier: "It's five years since Harry and Meghan quit royal duties to become Hollywood superstars and how has that worked out?"
"A-listers won't give them the time of day, projects are failing, and their Montecito neighbors call them a 'traveling soap opera' and say they'd be happy if they moved."
As their California dreams crumble, sources said Harry is drifting back toward the royal fold.
"It's clear Harry hates the showbiz life and would rather focus on issues he feels strongly about," revealed the courtier. "He also wants to mend bridges with his father and brother.
"But, apparently, none of that is on Meghan's to-do list!
"Knowing the duchess, she's gone AWOL to plot her next move. And don't tet on it including Harry!"
