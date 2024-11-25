Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Officially' On the Rocks – With Duke Fleeing U.S. on Solo Trips and Duchess 'In Hiding'

The fairy tale marriage of dashing Prince Harry and ravishing American starlet Meghan Markle is on the rocks after weathering countless storms that have driven them to live virtually separate lives, said royal insiders.

Apart from one appearance in October, the once publicity-obsessed duchess simply hasn't been seen in months while her husband traipses all over the globe solo, RadarOnline.com can reveal

"I doubt Meghan and Harry's marriage will last much longer," dished royal expert Phil Dampier.

"They seem to be going their separate ways and spending so much time apart."