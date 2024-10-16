Your tip
Diva Duchess Meghan Markle Pushing Hen-Pecked Husband Prince Harry Into Ditching Posh Montecito — As 'It’s Not Trendy Enough'

Diva Duchess Meghan Markle is reportedly pushing Prince Harry to leave their Montecito home for a trendier spot as it’s not trendy enough.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Henpecked Prince Harry’s diva duchess wife, Meghan, is pushing him to move to star-studded Malibu by claiming they’re too popular for sleepy Montecito, according to sources — who said the reality is fed-up neighbors have turned their backs on the royal renegades.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t made a lot of effort to connect in Montecito and have stayed very insular, which hasn’t won them any friends in the community."

U.S. Navy veteran Frank McGinity, 88, who lives near the Sussexes, claimed he was “turned away” from their gates when he attempted to welcome them to the neighborhood with some local history films.

What's more, another neighbor “can’t wait” for snooty former Suits star Meghan to “go!”

After ditching palace duties in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals, Harry and his California-born honey plunked down $14 million for their ritzy Montecito mansion, where the couple is currently raising their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

But a source said increasingly bad vibes have Meghan, 43, “seriously considering” packing the family bags for a new start.

The insider confided: “Clearly, the locals aren’t too pleased with their presence, so it’s not all that surprising Meghan would want to escape."

Last year, Harry, 40, and his wife of six years were spotted house-hunting in Malibu, where singer Beyoncé and her music mogul husband, Jay-Z, purchased a $210 million beachfront estate.

However, sources said a cash crunch spiked the aspirations of the striving Sussexes.

But the insider added with Harry recently receiving a $10 million inheritance from a trust long ago set up by his great grandmother Elizabeth – the Queen Mother – the dream is now “back on the table!”

Ambitious Meghan has hit roadblocks while plotting the 2025 launch of her lifestyle venture American Orchard, including a failed bid to trademark the name.

But according to a source, a move to the high-priced beach enclave could be a “strategic” way to shine her star.

Said the source: "Being in Malibu would make it a lot easier to schmooze with the sort of people they need to cozy up for the sake of Meghan’s brand. Being so far away from the action in Montecito means they miss out on a lot of connections."

Another insider said: “It’s not as though you’re feeling welcomed by their neighbors in Montecito. Sure, they have a select group of people they are friendly with there, but mostly, they’re pretty reclusive because they just don’t get invites.

"They’re now back to looking at properties in Malibu, and a lot of people in their circle are encouraging it and saying a change of scenery could be exactly what they need.”

The tipster tattled the pair may even consider keeping their Montecito pad as a “holiday home” to mimic Hollywood power players Meghan so admires.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Harry, and his freckle-faced spouse have also been plagued with issues at their Archewell charity organization – including staffers running for the hills to escape the demanding duchess, who has been called “unbearable” by ex-employees.

Most recently, Josh Kettler — the former actress’ chief of staff — reportedly became the 18th worker to resign since the couple started the foundation in October 2020.

The insider said: “Everyone is whispering Meghan is the problem. She and Harry aren’t addressing the issue, but it’s a stink that’s following them."

“The hope is a move to Malibu could be a fresh start. At the very least, it would give them something new to focus on!”

