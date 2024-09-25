Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

Inside Reclusive Meghan Markle’s Luxury Lair: Cashmere, $18 Smoothies and Ethically-Sourced Diamonds to ‘Keep Her Conscience Clear’

Composite photo of Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has surrounded herself with luxury in Montecito, California.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While Prince Harry is off on solo trips, Meghan Markle has surrounded herself with luxury comforts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the Duchess of Sussex's opulent lifestyle in Montecito, California, including her penchant for cashmere, $20 dollar smoothies and ethically-sourced diamonds.

Markle, 43, has surrounded herself with the finer things in life after leaving her full-time royal duties behind in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle reportedly enjoys frequenting luxury shops in Montecito.

Since moving back to her native California, the mother-of-two has settled in nicely with the posh Montecito community.

One luxury she was reunited with upon returning to the U.S. was Los Angeles-based health food store, Erewhon.

According to royal commentator Jan Moir, Markle has been a frequent shopper of the store since high school and used to rave about their "biodynamic wine, house-made kombucha and collard green wraps" on her now defunct blog, The Tig.

Erewhon is also famously known for the $18 Hailey Bieber smoothie.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle erewhon sign

Markle has been a fan of upscale health store Erewhon since high school.

Article continues below advertisement

Another local favorite of Markle's was said to be women's clothing and lifestyle boutique Jenni Kayne, which is located near Harry and Markle's home in Montecito.

Kanye's designs embody a "Pacific Natural" style centered on "conscious living" and being "joyful and mindful", according to Moir.

Her collection features a neutral color palette Markle is known for and luxury cashmere knits that run upwards of $500.

Markle has also been said to frequent upscale children's boutique Poppy Marche, where the duchess has been spotted shopping their "resort wear" for children Archie and Lilibet.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle inside look luxury lifestyle montecito
Source: MEGA

The Duchess has been spotted in Heidi Merrick designs.

Article continues below advertisement

While frequenting local boutiques, Markle has been spotted at fashion designer Heidi Merrick's store.

The 43-year-old wore Merrick's silk and hemp "Ginger" dress, which retails for around $585, at a recent polo match.

She's also been seen sporting the brand's square oversized "Santa Barbara" sunglasses, which run for $215, on her and Harry's recent trip to Nigeria.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding to the former Suits actress' favorite California designers is Logan Hollowell, whose pieces are "handcrafted in Los Angeles using 14k and 18k recycled gold, ethically sourced gemstones, and conflict-free diamonds from around the world" according to the brand's website.

Hollowell's "vision is to sprinkle women with the cosmos - to remind you of your limitless potential and innate power. Our intention is to help you unlock your true life’s purpose. From our hearts to yours, we hope you treasure this sacred gift that unveils the ordinary magic of life."

Markle has clearly – and literally – bought into the brand's philosophy and owns several pieces, including the $4,325 emerald "Queen" necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.