Inside Reclusive Meghan Markle’s Luxury Lair: Cashmere, $18 Smoothies and Ethically-Sourced Diamonds to ‘Keep Her Conscience Clear’

While Prince Harry is off on solo trips, Meghan Markle has surrounded herself with luxury comforts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the Duchess of Sussex's opulent lifestyle in Montecito, California, including her penchant for cashmere, $20 dollar smoothies and ethically-sourced diamonds.

Markle, 43, has surrounded herself with the finer things in life after leaving her full-time royal duties behind in 2020.