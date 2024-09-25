Inside Reclusive Meghan Markle’s Luxury Lair: Cashmere, $18 Smoothies and Ethically-Sourced Diamonds to ‘Keep Her Conscience Clear’
While Prince Harry is off on solo trips, Meghan Markle has surrounded herself with luxury comforts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the Duchess of Sussex's opulent lifestyle in Montecito, California, including her penchant for cashmere, $20 dollar smoothies and ethically-sourced diamonds.
Markle, 43, has surrounded herself with the finer things in life after leaving her full-time royal duties behind in 2020.
Since moving back to her native California, the mother-of-two has settled in nicely with the posh Montecito community.
One luxury she was reunited with upon returning to the U.S. was Los Angeles-based health food store, Erewhon.
According to royal commentator Jan Moir, Markle has been a frequent shopper of the store since high school and used to rave about their "biodynamic wine, house-made kombucha and collard green wraps" on her now defunct blog, The Tig.
Erewhon is also famously known for the $18 Hailey Bieber smoothie.
Another local favorite of Markle's was said to be women's clothing and lifestyle boutique Jenni Kayne, which is located near Harry and Markle's home in Montecito.
Kanye's designs embody a "Pacific Natural" style centered on "conscious living" and being "joyful and mindful", according to Moir.
Her collection features a neutral color palette Markle is known for and luxury cashmere knits that run upwards of $500.
Markle has also been said to frequent upscale children's boutique Poppy Marche, where the duchess has been spotted shopping their "resort wear" for children Archie and Lilibet.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Living Separate Lives' as the Duke Attempts to Create His Own Brand in America
- Prince Harry Marriage Meltdown Rumors Explode As He's Planning to Make String of Solo Appearances Without Wife Meghan — Including Transatlantic Trip Abroad
- Meghan Markle 'Haunted by and Talking to Princess Diana's Ghost' — As Husband Harry Goes AWOL on Solo Trips After 40th Birthday 'Lads' Holiday'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
While frequenting local boutiques, Markle has been spotted at fashion designer Heidi Merrick's store.
The 43-year-old wore Merrick's silk and hemp "Ginger" dress, which retails for around $585, at a recent polo match.
She's also been seen sporting the brand's square oversized "Santa Barbara" sunglasses, which run for $215, on her and Harry's recent trip to Nigeria.
Adding to the former Suits actress' favorite California designers is Logan Hollowell, whose pieces are "handcrafted in Los Angeles using 14k and 18k recycled gold, ethically sourced gemstones, and conflict-free diamonds from around the world" according to the brand's website.
Hollowell's "vision is to sprinkle women with the cosmos - to remind you of your limitless potential and innate power. Our intention is to help you unlock your true life’s purpose. From our hearts to yours, we hope you treasure this sacred gift that unveils the ordinary magic of life."
Markle has clearly – and literally – bought into the brand's philosophy and owns several pieces, including the $4,325 emerald "Queen" necklace.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.