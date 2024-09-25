Carmen Electra Sparks Drug and Health Scare as Former 'Baywatch' Pin-Up Slurs Words in 'Painful' Interview: 'What Is She On?!'
Baywatch star Carmen Electra has sparked fresh health fears after slurring her words during a shocking new interview.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her unintelligible speech led some viewers to question "if she was on anything?" – while others deemed the footage "hard to watch".
The model was appearing on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential with Lauryn Bosstick to mark Baywatch's 35th anniversary.
One viewer said: "She seems so highly medicated that she can hardly get her words out.
"This was a painful listen. I can't imagine sitting there and trying to pretend everything was normal."
Another added: "I feel bad, because she doesn't seem sober and she's still beautiful, but I feel like she's hurting."
While a third commented: "This was rough to watch, had a hard time finishing the whole video! She was all over the place, was hoping for a good interview."
However, according to DailyMail.com, "a bout of Covid" may have been behind the blip.
The worrying interview took place weeks after fans claimed Electra "seemed off" during a red-carpet interview with Extra TV.
One commented: "I hope she's okay. I've followed her since the Prince era… but something seems off.
"Not throwing stones – could just be a funky day – but hopefully she's taking care of herself."
Another wrote: "She seems like she's having trouble speaking or her train of thought? Focusing? She's lovely, hope she's okay."
RadarOnline.com revealed yesterday Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick, struggled filming some of the gruelling rescue scenes bosses made her perform on Baywatch.
She said: "Our producer and directors wanted us to do as much of our own stunts as we possibly could. They were constantly pushing for that because I think that was something people complained about in the past.
"So, when our new cast came about, we were a part of the rookie school class that has to learn everything from the beginning.
"So we were running and running and running. And we had to do all the jumping over water, diving into it, the swims, everything it took to be able to see if you could be a lifeguard.
"And my character was supposed to be that lifeguard, so I remember when we would have scenes running, sometimes I had these guys, obviously these strong guys, that are passing me up."
The model is still raking in the cash since her 1990s heyday, when she also posed for Playboy, by posting raunchy content on OnlyFans.
The former MTV Spring Break host joined the adult site in 2022 – just four weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday.
She told People: "I get lots of requests for my feet, it cracks me up."
Electra also likes the fact she can control what pictures she can post, adding: "I just felt like: 'Yeah, I need to do this.'
"I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me: 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'
"People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside."
