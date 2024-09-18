Tori Spelling 'Seriously Thinking About Launching OnlyFans' — Under Guidance of Saucy Denise Richards After Actress Made Fortune From X-Rated Site
After raking in millions from her successful OnlyFans sexpot adventure, Denise Richards is now inspiring other career-challenged stars to follow her lead.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal her latest recruit is Tori Spelling!
An insider said: "With Denise's guidance, Tori is seriously thinking about joining the adult subscription platform, where she could potentially cash in big time.
"Denise has become the unofficial celebrity ambassador for OnlyFans.
"Several big stars, including a few former Real Housewives and even a TV presenter, have reached out to her for advice about joining!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spelling, 51, recently admitted she is not above starting an OnlyFans account to help put her five children through college.
She joked about the possibility during an interview with William Shatner, 93, for her misSPELLING podcast last month.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum quipped: "I'm gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college."
Spelling – who has been suffering financial issues since splitting from Dean McDermott, 57, in June 2023 – made the joke while telling Shatner about the five children she shares with her ex-hubby.
But Spelling also piqued Shatner's interest with her OnlyFans joke – especially because the man who famously played James T. Kirk on Star Trek had never heard of the subscription-based platform before his sit-down on misSPELLING.
The mom-of-five, explaining the service to Shatner, said: "So OnlyFans is a site I guess, originally, it was more women in the field – not sex workers – but along those lines, but now actresses do it.
"There're comedians on and there's chefs on, and it's videos, and people pay. It's like, you could subscribe, but a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things.
"So if you're on in a bikini or something revealing, if people subscribe and they pay more, they can get, like, a shot of you with your breast showing."
Last month's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, and the insider's claim she is "seriously thinking about joining" the seedy site, would not be the first time Spelling has considered using OnlyFans to make some extra money.
In January 2023, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, the Dancing With the Stars contestant admitted she "subscribed under a fake name" to view Richards' OnlyFans profile.
Spelling claimed she spent $400 in two days on the 53-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's account.
She told Lewis: "I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans, and I'm not gonna lie, I was like, 'Let me check it out – what does it entail?'
"So, I looked at it, and of course, it shows something, and unless you subscribe, you can't get it. I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400.
"I couldn't stop. So, I kept tipping her – but I didn’t want her to know it was me in the DMs."
