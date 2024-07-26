Olympic Athletes Are So Broke They Have to Fund Gold Medal Dreams With Sleazy OnlyFans Accounts: ‘There Isn’t a Lot of Money in Diving’
As the Paris 2024 Olympics kick off, several athletes are turning heads and raising eyebrows by joining the sleazy subscription-based platform OnlyFans to raise money for their expensive gold medal dreams.
RadarOnline.com can reveal many Olympic divers, tennis players, and pole vaulters have flooded the internet subscription service to share pricey exclusive content with followers in exchange for some extra money.
Jack Laugher – a 29-year-old diving champion who first won gold during the Rio 2016 Olympics – explained his decision to join OnlyFans, saying: “There isn’t a lot of money in diving."
“So, I’ll do anything to hustle for some more money. I have something that people want – and I’ll happily try and sell that. It’s a really, really good way for me to make some extra cash.”
Laugher revealed he only receives around $30,000 per year in funding – despite training for 12 years and earning three Olympic medals.
He joined OnlyFans in September 2021 shortly after that year’s Tokyo Olympics and has since earned thousands of dollars by posting 570 semi-naked photos and 54 videos.
Followers who subscribe to Laugher’s account are charged around $8 per month to view his exclusive content. They can also pay $24 for three months or $45 for half a year.
Laugher told DailyMail.com: “It clearly states on my profile there is no nudity. I’m not trying to make myself out to be something I'm not. I’m giving people stuff which is very similar to what I posted before, but it’s for a small subscription fee. Obviously, I've got something people want, and I’ll happily cash in on that – I don’t care.”
- Derailed! Rogue Saboteur Attacks French High-Speed Rail Hours Ahead of Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony — ‘Nerve Centers Were Targeted’
- ‘Paris Will Be Ruined by the Olympics!’ — City Blighted by Ugly 5G Antennas, Giant Screens, 6ft Street Barriers, 1,137 Porta-Potties and Nearly 200 Amplifiers
- PETA Begged Pharrell to Tour Grim Crocodile Skin Farm A YEAR Before Crashing His Star-Studded Paris Olympics Kick-Off Show: ‘While He Lives It Up, Animals Are Being Hacked to Bits’
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
But Laugher is not the only Olympic diver using OnlyFans to help fund his quest for a gold medal.
Noah Williams – another diver who, like Laugher, represents Great Britain – has also taken to the adult platform to garner more cash.
Williams, 24, joined the site in March 2023 and invites subscribers to help “support [his] Olympic journey” by paying to see the cache of 134 photos and 129 videos he’s posted in the past 14 months.
Many of those include pics and clips of the diving champion dressed in only a towel or posing with just a sock covering his private parts.
Other athletes – including Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, 29, Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman, 30, and Mexican diver Diego Balleza, 29 – have also joined the OnlyFans craze to help bankroll their Olympic hopes and dreams.
Balleza defended his decision to join the seedy platform, saying: “It occurred to me to open it because you are always looking for a way to make income. I support my house and my mother, and I have bills to pay, and you can upload whatever you want in there, it's a valid content.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Laugher, Williams, and Balleza for comment.