Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Olympics

Olympic Athletes Are So Broke They Have to Fund Gold Medal Dreams With Sleazy OnlyFans Accounts: ‘There Isn’t a Lot of Money in Diving’

Olympic Athletes Are So Broke They Have to Fund Gold Medal Dreams With Sleazy OnlyFans Accounts: ‘There Isn’t a Lot of Money in Diving’
Source: MEGA

Olympic athletes like Jack Laugher have taken to the adult content platform OnlyFans to make some extra cash.

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the Paris 2024 Olympics kick off, several athletes are turning heads and raising eyebrows by joining the sleazy subscription-based platform OnlyFans to raise money for their expensive gold medal dreams.

RadarOnline.com can reveal many Olympic divers, tennis players, and pole vaulters have flooded the internet subscription service to share pricey exclusive content with followers in exchange for some extra money.

Article continues below advertisement
olympic athletes so broke fund gold medal dreams onlyfans accounts
Source: MEGA

Laugher, left, with his diving partner Antony Harding after winning the 2022 European Swimming Championships.

Jack Laugher – a 29-year-old diving champion who first won gold during the Rio 2016 Olympics – explained his decision to join OnlyFans, saying: “There isn’t a lot of money in diving."

“So, I’ll do anything to hustle for some more money. I have something that people want – and I’ll happily try and sell that. It’s a really, really good way for me to make some extra cash.”

Laugher revealed he only receives around $30,000 per year in funding – despite training for 12 years and earning three Olympic medals.

He joined OnlyFans in September 2021 shortly after that year’s Tokyo Olympics and has since earned thousands of dollars by posting 570 semi-naked photos and 54 videos.

Article continues below advertisement
olympic athletes so broke fund gold medal dreams onlyfans accounts
Source: MEGA

Laugher said: “There isn’t a lot of money in diving.”

Followers who subscribe to Laugher’s account are charged around $8 per month to view his exclusive content. They can also pay $24 for three months or $45 for half a year.

Laugher told DailyMail.com: “It clearly states on my profile there is no nudity. I’m not trying to make myself out to be something I'm not. I’m giving people stuff which is very similar to what I posted before, but it’s for a small subscription fee. Obviously, I've got something people want, and I’ll happily cash in on that – I don’t care.”

MORE ON:
Olympics
Article continues below advertisement
olympic athletes so broke fund gold medal dreams onlyfans accounts
Source: MEGA

Other athletes have rushed to OnlyFans to raise extra money ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

But Laugher is not the only Olympic diver using OnlyFans to help fund his quest for a gold medal.

Noah Williams – another diver who, like Laugher, represents Great Britain – has also taken to the adult platform to garner more cash.

Williams, 24, joined the site in March 2023 and invites subscribers to help “support [his] Olympic journey” by paying to see the cache of 134 photos and 129 videos he’s posted in the past 14 months.

Article continues below advertisement
olympic athletes so broke fund gold medal dreams onlyfans accounts
Source: MEGA

Noah Williams, left, with diving partner Thomas Daley after winning silver in the men's 10-meter synchronized diving at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

Many of those include pics and clips of the diving champion dressed in only a towel or posing with just a sock covering his private parts.

Other athletes – including Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, 29, Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman, 30, and Mexican diver Diego Balleza, 29 – have also joined the OnlyFans craze to help bankroll their Olympic hopes and dreams.

Article continues below advertisement

Balleza defended his decision to join the seedy platform, saying: “It occurred to me to open it because you are always looking for a way to make income. I support my house and my mother, and I have bills to pay, and you can upload whatever you want in there, it's a valid content.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Laugher, Williams, and Balleza for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.