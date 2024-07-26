‘Paris Will Be Ruined by the Olympics!’ — City Blighted by Ugly 5G Antennas, Giant Screens, 6ft Street Barriers, 1,137 Porta-Potties and Nearly 200 Amplifiers

Zut alors!

Parisians are saying ‘non merci’ to the five-ring Olympic circus as the Summer Games get underway.

With the opening ceremony taking place in the center of the City of Light, the area has been declared a “grey zone,” open only to those who live in the area, and stores and cafés in the zone are being forced to close down for the week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Among the endless issues that have put a bee in people’s berets, is being forced to walk for miles behind 44,000 6-foot barriers that have been erected around the city.