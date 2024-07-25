Paris Olympics Athletes’ ‘Anti-Sex’ Beds Actually Built for Threesomes — Inventor Boasts: ‘They’ll Cope With Anything They Want to do... With Themselves or Their Friends!’
Despite rumors that the “anti-sex” cardboard beds at the 2024 Paris Olympics are intended to stop competitors from getting busy, their inventor claims they're actually sturdy enough to fit “up to three” frisky athletes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal every athlete's size and weight will be measured in a designated “mattress fitting zone” upon arrival to customize their mattress density and ensure they all get a good night's sleep.
Their Japanese inventor Motokuni Takaoka, founder of the Airweave mattress company, said: “I was a marathon runner so I appreciate how important it is to have a good sleep before an event.
“They would take two or three people with no worries. They are very robust. The cardboard base is very tough. They will cope with anything the athletes want to do with themselves or their friends.”
When the beds were introduced Tokyo Olympics in 2021, American track and field runner Paul Chelimo claimed they could only “withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports” and were “aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes”.
But officials pushed back against that, insisting that the beds were part of the competition's commitment to sustainability and “minimal environmental impact” and would be recycled after the Olympics.
British diver Tom Daley debunked the myth by bouncing up and down his bed in a TikTok video, saying: “As you can see, they are pretty sturdy.”
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan conducted a similar test on Instagram, performing flips and handstands before concluding: “No, they pass the test – it’s fake, fake news!”
Paris is known as the “city of love”, and if anything, the upcoming Olympic Games seem to be encouraging intimate activity by handing out 200,000 free condoms in the blue, red, green, and purple colors of Paris 2024.
The avalanche of condoms will be distributed throughout the Olympic Village, along with 20,000 female condoms, 10,000 dental dams, and plenty of tubes of lubricant.
A state-of-the-art medical facility outfitted with scanners, a surgical theater, and a pharmacy spread out over three floors will be well equipped to deal with any possible STIs or injuries.
With 14,250 athletes at the peak of their physical ability living in close proximity in the high-pressure environment of the Olympic Village, some sparks are bound to fly – and tales of Olympians' wild sexual exploits have circulated for years.
A sprinter representing a Caribbean island told the Daily Mail: “Right now, I'm totally focused on my event. I've been training for this for as long as I can remember. But once the race is done, it's time to have some fun. And yes that does mean there will be a lot of hanky panky going on.”
American swimmer Ryan Lochte, who allegedly had sex on a balcony at Athens 2004, once claimed: “I'd say it's 75 per cent of Olympians having sex.”
Former Team USA soccer goalie Hope Solo revealed: “There's a lot of sex going on. I've seen people having sex right out in the open. On the grass, between buildings, people getting down and dirty.”
And a shooter from Team USA shooter added: “I'd never witnessed the debauchery seen at Sydney 2000 in my whole life. My apartment was like a brothel in the Olympic Village. The entire women's 4x100 relay team of a Scandinavian-looking country walked out of the house one morning, followed by the USA track and field fellas.”