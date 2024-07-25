Paris Olympics Athletes’ ‘Anti-Sex’ Beds Actually Built for Threesomes — Inventor Boasts: ‘They’ll Cope With Anything They Want to do... With Themselves or Their Friends!’

Despite rumors that the “anti-sex” cardboard beds at the 2024 Paris Olympics are intended to stop competitors from getting busy, their inventor claims they're actually sturdy enough to fit “up to three” frisky athletes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal every athlete's size and weight will be measured in a designated “mattress fitting zone” upon arrival to customize their mattress density and ensure they all get a good night's sleep.

Their Japanese inventor Motokuni Takaoka, founder of the Airweave mattress company, said: “I was a marathon runner so I appreciate how important it is to have a good sleep before an event.

“They would take two or three people with no worries. They are very robust. The cardboard base is very tough. They will cope with anything the athletes want to do with themselves or their friends.”