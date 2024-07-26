WATCH THE VIDEO: Gladiator Hardman Russell Crowe Flees Raging Bust-Up Between His Team and Fans — ‘It Was Chaos... One of Them Got a Horrific Beating’

Actor Russell Crowe might play a tough guy in most of his films, but that didn’t stop the Gladiator star from running away when a fight broke out between his team and a group of rabid fans.

Crowe, 60, was caught on camera arguing with dozens of his followers who came out to see the movie star’s band, The Gentlemen Barbers, play a show at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire, West London, before chaos erupted.

An onlooker exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “It was absolute carnage.”

Photos and video footage of the chaotic scene obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com – which you can view below – show an exhausted Crowe with a cigarette in hand walking over to sign autographs for a bunch of his devotees.