Protective Pop Don Johnson Fuming After Russell Crowe Bashed Dakota's Reaction to Her Movie Flop: 'No One Insults' My Daughter
Don Johnson wants to run Russell Crowe out of Tinseltown after the Gladiator hunk bashed his nepo baby Dakota Johnson for bellyaching about her Madame Web bomb, according to sources.
Insiders revealed the miffed Miami Vice stud, 74, is calling on his friends to blackball the outspoken Aussie, 60, for publicly chastising his daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Don would like nothing more than to give Russell a wallop he won't soon forget," an insider told us. "But Don's always been a lover, not a fighter. So all he can do to take Russell down a rung or three is use his influence to shoot down Crowe."
"No one insults his darling Dakota and gets away with it," the source added.
In March, Dakota, 34, trashed her widely panned film as being "made by committees" and lacking artistry.
But her huffing rubbed Crowe the wrong way because he later ranted, "You're telling me you signed up for a Marvel movie and some f------ universe for cartoon characters and you didn't get enough pathos? It's a gigantic machine, and they make movies at a certain size. These are jobs. You know, here's your role, play the role."
"If you're expecting this to be some kind of life-changing event, I just think you're here for the wrong reasons."
Critics have also called out Dakota, daughter of Melanie Griffith and granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, for failing to take responsibility for the flop — and seeming to blame studio bosses instead.
During her tirade, the starlet declared, "Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart and executives have started to believe that they're not."
During Crowe's lengthy career, which began four years before Dakota was born, the box-office draw has had roles in critically acclaimed flicks such as L.A. Confidentiality, Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, as well as cameos in the comic book-inspired Man of Steel, Thor: Love and Thunder and Kraven the Hunter.
The insider blabbed, "Russell may have come out the Marvel heroes but he's going to be eating dust in Hollywood for a long, long time if Don has his way."