Danny Masterson's ex-wife Bijou Phillips has wasted no time putting her nightmare marriage behind her — the socialite has been globetrotting without a care in the world with a new man and her upmarket galpals, spilled sources.

With her disgraced That '70s Show hubby doing at least 30 years in a California prison for sex attacks on two members of his Scientologist church, a Hollywood insider insisted, "Bijou ain't looking back!"