Danny Who? Jailed Actor's Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips 'Enjoying' Life, Moving On With New BF After Leaving Disgraced 'That '70s Show' Star
Danny Masterson's ex-wife Bijou Phillips has wasted no time putting her nightmare marriage behind her — the socialite has been globetrotting without a care in the world with a new man and her upmarket galpals, spilled sources.
With her disgraced That '70s Show hubby doing at least 30 years in a California prison for sex attacks on two members of his Scientologist church, a Hollywood insider insisted, "Bijou ain't looking back!"
The occasional actress, 44, filed for divorce just two weeks after Masterson's conviction. After recently signing papers to finalize the divorce, Bijou was spotted enjoying life on the arm of millionaire businessman Jamie Mazur, 43, in Los Angeles and New York.
She was also seen during a girls' trip to London and Paris with glammy pals Nicky Hilton Rothschild and fashion designer Rebecca Vallance-Gasan.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bijou stood by Masterson, 48, throughout two sensational trials.
But insiders say she only did so to please Church of Scientology officials, who reportedly provided funds and legal resources in an effort to vindicate one of their prized celebrity members.
"Bijou was disgusted by what Danny had done but didn't want to lose the lifestyle she'd grown accustomed to having," divulged the insider. "After the conviction, she pushed the divorce button immediately."
Legal machinations will reportedly protect the shattered couple's resources from any lawsuits filed by Masterson's victims — and give Bijou sole custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Fianna.
Ironically, Bijou wrote a note to the judge before she delivered Danny's sentence saying, "We need him more than you can imagine."
But sources told RadarOnline.com, "The way she's enjoying life now, it's hard to believe she ever really meant that."
RadarOnline.com previously gained insight on Masterson's prison stay by obtaining his visitor log from his stint at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, where he was locked up before his first transfer to North Kern State Prison nearly three hours away in December 2023.
Masterson had 56 personal visits from May 31, 2023, until his jail release date, December 27, 2023.
Due to the records being partly redacted, it's unclear who visited the jailed actor, but we could tell his activity log increased around the time his ex filed for divorce last September.