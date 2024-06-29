Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Danny Masterson

Danny Who? Jailed Actor's Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips 'Enjoying' Life, Moving On With New BF After Leaving Disgraced 'That '70s Show' Star

Composite photo of Danny Masterson, Bijou Philips, and her new boyfriend.
Source: mega

"Bijou was disgusted by what Danny had done," said a source.

By:

Jun. 29 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Danny Masterson's ex-wife Bijou Phillips has wasted no time putting her nightmare marriage behind her — the socialite has been globetrotting without a care in the world with a new man and her upmarket galpals, spilled sources.

With her disgraced That '70s Show hubby doing at least 30 years in a California prison for sex attacks on two members of his Scientologist church, a Hollywood insider insisted, "Bijou ain't looking back!"

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson wife bijou phillips enjoying life after divorce
Source: MEGA

Phillips has moved on in the wake of her Sept. 2023 divorce.

The occasional actress, 44, filed for divorce just two weeks after Masterson's conviction. After recently signing papers to finalize the divorce, Bijou was spotted enjoying life on the arm of millionaire businessman Jamie Mazur, 43, in Los Angeles and New York.

She was also seen during a girls' trip to London and Paris with glammy pals Nicky Hilton Rothschild and fashion designer Rebecca Vallance-Gasan.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bijou stood by Masterson, 48, throughout two sensational trials.

Article continues below advertisement
bijou phillips steps out with new bf jamie mazur after divorce
Source: mega

He shares two kids with Victoria's Secret model ex-fiancée Alessandra Ambrosio.

Article continues below advertisement

But insiders say she only did so to please Church of Scientology officials, who reportedly provided funds and legal resources in an effort to vindicate one of their prized celebrity members.

"Bijou was disgusted by what Danny had done but didn't want to lose the lifestyle she'd grown accustomed to having," divulged the insider. "After the conviction, she pushed the divorce button immediately."

Legal machinations will reportedly protect the shattered couple's resources from any lawsuits filed by Masterson's victims — and give Bijou sole custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Fianna.

Article continues below advertisement
bijou phillips enjoying life moving on with new bf after leaving
Source: mega

Masterson had 56 personal visits from May 31, 2023, until his jail release date, December 27, 2023.

MORE ON:
Danny Masterson
Article continues below advertisement

Ironically, Bijou wrote a note to the judge before she delivered Danny's sentence saying, "We need him more than you can imagine."

But sources told RadarOnline.com, "The way she's enjoying life now, it's hard to believe she ever really meant that."

Article continues below advertisement
bijou phillips enjoying life moving on with new bf after leaving
Source: mega

"After the conviction, she pushed the divorce button immediately," noted a source.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com previously gained insight on Masterson's prison stay by obtaining his visitor log from his stint at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, where he was locked up before his first transfer to North Kern State Prison nearly three hours away in December 2023.

Masterson had 56 personal visits from May 31, 2023, until his jail release date, December 27, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Due to the records being partly redacted, it's unclear who visited the jailed actor, but we could tell his activity log increased around the time his ex filed for divorce last September.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.