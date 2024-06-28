Kim Kardashian Draws Comparisons to Marilyn Monroe in Raunchy Animal-Print Bikini
Kim Kardashian stunned in a new sizzling photoshoot — and fans couldn't help but compare the reality TV star to none other than temptress Marilyn Monroe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the photos, Kim, 43, channeled the late movie star in an animal print bikini and platinum blonde hairstyle.
The 43-year-old sent Instagram followers into a frenzy when she shared snaps from the photoshoot on Wednesday, June 26.
For the shoot — which was styled and directed by Soki Mak and captured by photographer Michael Bailey Gates — the mom-of-four showed off her assets in a cheeky-cut animal print bikini and black pumps.
Kim played up the look with a matching leather animal print masquerade mask by Zana Bayne.
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton fixed Kim's do in a blown-out crop similar to Marilyn's signature look. In another nod to the late movie star, makeup artist Kali Kennedy perfected the skinny eyebrow trend on the reality star.
Followers couldn't help but call out the similarities between Kim and Marilyn — and branded her an "icon" for the look.
"Monroe Style elegance & sexy," wrote one fan and model Winnie Harlow gushed, "So.. you’re telling me this isn’t Marilyn Monroe? 😍."
In another post from the same photoshoot, Kim slipped into an embellished see-through dress, which brought followers back to her controversial 2022 Met Gala look.
One follower noted, "looks like you’re about to sing happy birthday to the president," in reference to the dress Marilyn wore in 1962 to serenade President John F. Kennedy for his birthday.
The SKIMS founder caused an uproar when she posed for photos before the 2022 Met Gala wearing the infamous skin-tight crystal embellished dress.
While Kim did not walk the red carpet in the actual dress, opting to change into a replica, critics were outraged that she took the risk of damaging the iconic dress for a pre-Met Gala photoshoot.
"I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," Kim told Vogue at the time. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do."
While Kim swore that she handled the so-called "world's most expensive dress" with the utmost care, side-by-side before and after images of the dress shared later appeared to reveal significant damage.
Despite Kim dropping 16-pounds to squeeze into Marilyn's dress, the fabric appeared to be stretched out — and some crystals along the backside looked to be missing.
"Kim should’ve never worn that dress to begin with. I mean yes it’s nice to pay homage to Marilyn but she could’ve had a new dress made and replicated. This was a timeless and iconic artifact that’s been ruined," one person wrote on X.
Another noted, "Congratulations to the Met Gala for showcasing a real-life example of why a conservation department like the Costume Institute is necessary for historically significant garments."