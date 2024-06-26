Your tip
Kopy Kat: Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian of Stealing Ex-husband Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Looks

bianca censori kim kardashian pp
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was accused of ripping off her ex-husband Kanye West's new wife's style.

By:

Jun. 26 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Fans have accused Kim Kardashian of copying her ex-husband Kanye West's new look-alike wife, Bianca Censori, due to her recent copycat outfits, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Chicago rapper was heavily involved in Kardashian's fashion choices during their marriage — and not much has changed in his second marriage. From revealing mesh to skin-tight clothing, Censori has made headlines with her bizarre looks.

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Social media followers believe Kardashian is drawing fashion inspiration from her ex-husband's new wife.

While the SKIMS founder has built a reputation for neutral, skin-tight looks, social media users have pointed out eyebrow-raising similarities between Kardashian's recent outfits and Censori's attire.

Recently, Censori was recently spotted out with Ye during Paris Fashion Week wearing a beige mesh body suit and leg warmers, which she paired with clear stiletto heels.

This week, Kardashian shared a similar beige mesh outfit on her Instagram, which she also paired with clear heels.

kim kardashian accused of copying bianca censori
Source: MEGA;@kimkardashian/instagram

Kardashian wore a similar beige mesh look with clear stiletto heels.

Kardashian slightly changed Censori's Paris look by adding a fur vest over the mesh bottoms.

"Trying to look like the new wife," commented one Instagram user. Another added, "I love Kim! I thought this was Censori though..."

A third echoed, "She’s tryna look like Kayne’s wife again."

Kim Kardashian
bianca censori kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Social media users called out Kardashian in her outfit posts on Instagram.

In late May, the fashion mogul shared another look in sheer black pantyhose, a revealing black halter top, and black pumps. Followers quickly pointed out the similarities between Kardashian and Censori's style.

"Why do u look like your exes wife?" one Instagram user wrote. Another joked, "Girl shopped in Blanca’s closet."

A third commented, "Kim trying to look like kanyes wife," while a fourth asked, "Cosplaying as the new mrs again?"

Censori stepped out in black leggings, a fur jacket, and black pumps in late March. Days later, Kardashian took to Instagram and posted photos wearing a strikingly similar look featuring black pantyhose, heels, and a floor-length fur coat.

Once again, fans swarmed Kardashian's comment section and accused her of ripping off the Yeezy architect's style, even going as far as to brand her "Kim Censori."

bianca censori kimkardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kardashian recently wore a fur coat and black pantyhose days after Censori was seen in a similar look.

On Reddit, users attempted to dissect Kardashian's recent copycat looks.

"It's plain to see what she's doing & you don't need a degree to understand the psychology behind it. Kim is wearing the same heels, tights, non-tops, etc as Bianca bc she's showing to Kanye and the world that 'she wears it better,'" wrote one commenter.

While many argued Kardashian was guilty of stealing Censori's style, others defended the reality star and noted there would be "overlap" between the two women due to Ye's styling.

