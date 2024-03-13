Kim Kardashian Had 'Great Time' With Bianca Censori at Kanye West's 'Vultures 2' Listening Party
Kim Kardashian enjoyed Bianca Censori's company at Kanye West's listening party — so much so that RadarOnline.com has heard the ladies also hung out after the show.
Ye's ex and new wife made headlines when videos showed them jamming to his music at his Vultures 2 album party in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
While many believed the footage of Kim and Bianca cordially standing next to one another and not talking was somewhat cringy, we can report the night was anything but that. We can reveal that The Kardashians star showed up to the event at the request of her oldest daughter, North, 10, who joined her famous dad on the stage after announcing her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.
RadarOnline.com heard that Kim and Bianca were "very friendly" and "had a great time" together despite what social media critics are claiming. The reality star-turned-businesswoman, 43, brought all the kids she shares with Ye to the party, including North's brothers, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, and sister Chicago, 6 — although we've learned they were in and out during the show because of school work.
At one point during the night, Ye even came past his ex-wife and current spouse to high-five both women and the kids. RadarOnline.com discovered Kim and Bianca's hang didn't end when the show did.
We heard that the SKIMS founder joined Ye's significant other backstage after Bianca spent time with North, who was busy signing autographs.
- Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To New Kim K. Lookalike Wife Bianca Censori Days After Shock Wedding
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Cradles Chicago, 5, After Rapper Angers Fans With KKK-Style Hood in Miami
- 21 Celebrity Fights That Shocked Hollywood: From Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian to Donald Trump and Russell Brand
Kim and Bianca's encounter signifies how far the reality star has come with her ex-husband. Kim and Ye — nicknamed Kimye — were married for almost seven years before she pulled the plug in 2021 by filing for divorce. The pair settled their divorce one year later.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ye quickly moved on with Bianca, an ex-Yeezy employee. The pair secretly wed in 2023 in a private ceremony. Ye's marriage to Bianca has faced scrutiny.
Her family and friends are allegedly concerned she's being controlled by the superstar, with insiders pointing out that she's been dressing in nearly nothing since being linked to the rapper-turned-fashion designer.
Ye has defended his love for Bianca, clapping back at all the naysayers.
“Ima post my wife as much as I want bro. It makes me happy,” he wrote in February. “Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that.”