Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Parents Raise Concerns Over Disgraced Rapper's Past Antisemitic Remarks: Report
After nearly a year of marriage, Bianca Censori's parents reportedly fear that their daughter is a rebound for "slightly disturbed" Kanye West, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Censori and West married last December, a month after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized. While the pair have traveled around the world together within the last 12 months, the Chicago rapper has yet to visit his in-laws in their native Australia.
Now, days before the couple's first wedding anniversary, insiders revealed the Yeezy architect's parents — mom Alexandra and dad Leo — are weary of their son-in-law's intentions.
"Bianca’s mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," a source told the Daily Mail. "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."
Sources claimed that West's numerous antisemitic remarks also didn't help ease Alexandra's concerns for her daughter, either.
"Of course Bianca's parents worry about her jetting all over the world with him, especially when he has gained so many enemies due to his actions," the insider said.
After West denied the Holocaust during one rant, Dvir Abramovich, the chairman of Jewish lobby group the Anti-defamation Coalition of Australia, called out the rapper and urged Immigration Minister David Giles to deny his entry to the country.
"Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control," Abramovich said of West.
While West has apparently yet to visit his in-laws in Australia, Censori was able to go back home and spend quality time with her parents and sister in mid-November. During the trip, insiders claimed her family took the opportunity to stage an "intervention" in an attempt to open her eyes to West's "controlling" ways.
Despite the parent's concerns, the tipster said they're aware of how much their daughter loves the embattled rapper, and Leo "ultimately thinks that Kanye is an okay guy."
The insider noted that after all, Alexandra was also warned of her own husband's nefarious past.
"Bianca's dad appreciates Kanye's power and the fact that, despite his immense fame, he puts Bianca's safety before anything else," the source said. "Bianca's mother Alexandra also had plenty of people who told her that she shouldn't marry Leo back in the day because of his reputation and, luckily, she didn't listen."
"They know that Bianca does love this man and, in the end, that is what is most important to the both of them," the mole added.
West met Alexandra and Leo and Censori's siblings during a trip to Tokyo, Japan, back in July.
While the couple was rumored to be taking a break from their marriage, Censori reunited with West earlier this month in Dubai, where he performed his new song, Vultures, with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk.