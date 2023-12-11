Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Parents Raise Concerns Over Disgraced Rapper's Past Antisemitic Remarks: Report

After nearly a year of marriage, Bianca Censori's parents reportedly fear that their daughter is a rebound for "slightly disturbed" Kanye West, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Censori and West married last December, a month after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized. While the pair have traveled around the world together within the last 12 months, the Chicago rapper has yet to visit his in-laws in their native Australia.