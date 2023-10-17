Kanye West's Performance in Italy Postponed After Backlash Over Rapper's Praise for Hitler

"Given the fact that a rail strike was planned the same day, and that heavy rain is due it was thought prudent to postpone the event," a spokesperson for the Reggio Emilia prefecture told Daily Mail, adding, "Our aim [is] to ensure the safety and security of all and if there is a transport issue then the concert cannot go ahead safely and as it is open air the heavy rain forecast would have also created problems."

"The organizers have been given an alternative date of October 27 and we are waiting to hear back if it is acceptable to them," the spox added.

Local veterans' groups representing former partisans who fought against the Nazis and Hitler have been among those vocal about Ye taking the stage after his upsetting comments.