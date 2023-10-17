Kanye West's Performance in Italy Postponed After Backlash Over Rapper's Praise for Hitler
Kanye West was slated to take the stage to perform at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, but his controversial gig in Italy set for this week has been postponed.
RadarOnline.com has learned that organizers opted to push back the October 20 event due to a train strike and weather conditions following protests from critics who have spoken out against the music artist for his praise of Adolf Hilter.
"Given the fact that a rail strike was planned the same day, and that heavy rain is due it was thought prudent to postpone the event," a spokesperson for the Reggio Emilia prefecture told Daily Mail, adding, "Our aim [is] to ensure the safety and security of all and if there is a transport issue then the concert cannot go ahead safely and as it is open air the heavy rain forecast would have also created problems."
"The organizers have been given an alternative date of October 27 and we are waiting to hear back if it is acceptable to them," the spox added.
Local veterans' groups representing former partisans who fought against the Nazis and Hitler have been among those vocal about Ye taking the stage after his upsetting comments.
"Every human being has something of value they brought to the table, especially Hitler," the Yeezy fashion designer said in an interview last year. "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."
Albertina Soliani, vice president of (ANPI) National Association of Italian Partisans, said it was time to take a stand against influential public figures "who believe they can say what they want."
"Someone can be a fantastic singer but then they are also judged by what they say, and West has made some inhumane declarations and with what's happening in the world today we cannot accept this concert," Soliani stated.
- Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella Music Festival Just Hours After Grammys No-Show
- 'Frenzied' Kanye West Appears Unhinged During Listening Party for Upcoming Album
- Kanye West Scrambling To Put Together Second 'Donda' Listening Party, Rapper Desperate To Find Participants For 'Mass Movement Performance'
Ermete Fiaccadori, ANPI regional president for Reggio Emilia, also issued a statement condemning West's remarks and declaring the show must not go on.
"First of all let me just say that I hope this concert does not go ahead, this artist has a large following of youngsters, but his message is disquieting," Fiaccadori explained. "I'm speechless that he cannot understand what he is saying, broadcasting a gross misunderstanding of what Adolf Hitler was in the course of history. I am all for artistic liberty but what Kanye West says and does leave me shocked."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"As an organization we condemn this concert totally and we are very concerned about what message it conveys."
Reports speculated that West would be performing his new album alongside Ty Dolla $ign in Italy for a gathering that is expected to draw up a crowd of 100,000 people.