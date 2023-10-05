'It's My Toes!': Kanye West Abruptly Stops Pedicure, Orders Her to 'Wrap It Up' After Hygiene Concerns

At the end, the Famous hitmaker rambled on about what many social media users believe is new music on the way. "I guess we can show them the clip because people know what we doing already," Ye said.

Although Ty already deleted the video from his Instagram page which was captioned with laughing emoji, it has already gone viral in the Twitterverse.

"Ye is the funniest," one posted. "In the end he's kinda talking about the album idk," another wrote, while a third added, "He's trying to look his best to drop the album ofc."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.