'It's My Toes!': Kanye West Abruptly Stops Pedicure, Orders Her to 'Wrap It Up' After Hygiene Concerns
Kanye West put his foot down after a nail technician cut too close, abruptly stopping his pedicure at a hotel in Italy and ordering the woman to "wrap it up" weeks after insiders revealed hygiene concerns, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fellow rapper Ty Dolla Sign shared the wild video of West — who legally changed his name to Ye — halting his pampering session after she used her clippers.
"Agh! Woah..." Ye said with his cell phone in hand, looking down at what she was doing. The woman's face was covered with a smiling emoji to protect her identity.
The nail artist cautiously continued before he declared, "I'm not gonna do the rest of it."
The woman tried to explain what happened, telling Ye, "It's just the ..." He interjected by reminding her it was his foot she was working on, replying, "Oh no, it's my toes."
All the while, Ty had a blank expression while holding a TV remote as their hangout session was documented. Some fans speculate they are filming the making of his album.
In the clip, the tech didn't understand what Ye meant and questioned, "I'm sorry?" West doubled down, "It's my toes. I'm not gonna do it. It hurt. Wrap it up. I'm not going to do it."
She then asked about doing his hands, and Ye replied, "Nope. Thank you very much."
- Kanye West And Julia Fox Were Spotted Out Separately, The Rapper Breaks Silence Following His Alleged Altercation With Fan
- Kanye West Sued by Photographer Four Months After Throwing Her Phone During 'Traumatizing and Humiliating' Confrontation
- 'No Idea Who He Was': Kanye West Was Able To Gain Access Into Sketchers Office Because Receptionist Thought He Was The 'Gardener'
At the end, the Famous hitmaker rambled on about what many social media users believe is new music on the way. "I guess we can show them the clip because people know what we doing already," Ye said.
Although Ty already deleted the video from his Instagram page which was captioned with laughing emoji, it has already gone viral in the Twitterverse.
"Ye is the funniest," one posted. "In the end he's kinda talking about the album idk," another wrote, while a third added, "He's trying to look his best to drop the album ofc."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
RadarOnline.com previously learned there have been remarks about Ye's hygiene due to him constantly wearing heavy layers and his trademark mask while out and about.
"He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking," one insider shared.
Another source said his "wife" Bianca Censori is having to deal with it the most.
"It's a serious stench when the layers come off and he's dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he's not big on showering — and poor Bianca's nostrils are on the receiving end."