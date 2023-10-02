'Frenzied' Kanye West Appears Unhinged During Listening Party for Upcoming Album
Kanye West looked "distressed" while holding an intimate listening party for his upcoming album in Italy, flailing his arms in newly released photos as the rapper unveiled his newest tracks.
The Eazy hitmaker was animated as he spoke about his latest project claimed to emulate his "old Kanye" sound and divert from politics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Yeezy designer seemed "out-of-sorts" and frenzied as he stood in front of what appeared to be a tracklist at the small event without his "wife" Bianca Censori in attendance, The Sun reported alongside the never-before-seen images of Ye.
Frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign was around during his studio sessions, so it's believed he may be featured on the Famous performer's next EP.
Sources connected to the production previously said he was in a "truly great headspace" and has been on a musical roll, completing nearly 10 tracks in a week.
Ye's last album was his 2021 release Donda, and fans are curious to see if his musical prowess will still outweigh the controversy he weathered after his antisemitic rants cost West his billionaire status and several lucrative partnerships.
Meanwhile, the Father Stretch My Hands lyricist has also been involved in various lawsuits.
RadarOnline.com exclusively told you first last month that an ex-employee sued the rapper, alleging that West forced him to sleep on the floor while providing around-the-clock security among other bombshell claims, seeking in excess of $1 million in damages for the alleged discrimination and wages owed. West has not yet replied to his former project manager's accusations.
More recently, West came under fire for calling fellow rapper Cardi B an "Illuminati plant" in a newly surfaced clip claimed to have been leaked from an unreleased 2018 documentary.
Although his right-hand woman wasn't at his listening party, West and Censori are still going strong after causing a stir with her risque ensembles.
"Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection," a source told Us Weekly. "They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired."
"Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he's on the precipice of a big comeback."
Another insider said that Censori "fulfills him in so many ways" after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian and "understands him like nobody else ever has."