See the Living Conditions Kanye West's Ex-Staffer Says He Was Forced to Endure While Working on Rapper's $55 Million Malibu Mansion

Apparently, you can't tell Kanye West nothing — even as a staff member who was allegedly forced to sleep in "makeshift conditions" while working on the rapper's still unfinished $55 million home. Tony Saxon sued West, accusing him of discrimination, violations of the labor code, and retaliation, alleging he "did not have access to a proper bed or comfortable sleeping environment" when he was hired to provide full-time security for the beachfront mansion.

RadarOnline.com has photos showing Saxon's co-worker sleeping on the floor and the conditions he allegedly had to undergo after being employed by West in September 2021.