Kanye West Sued for $1 Million by Ex-employee Who Claims Rapper Forced Him to Sleep on Floor While Providing 24/7 Security

Kanye West’s ex-employee said he was fired after complaining about dangerous working conditions at the musician’s $55 million mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Tony Saxon has filed a bombshell lawsuit against West accusing him of discrimination, violations of the labor code, and retaliation.

Saxon said he was hired in September 2021 to work as a project manager for West. He was to provide full-time security and act as a live-in caretaker for West’s home in Malibu.