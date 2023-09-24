Kim Kardashian's Long List of Exes: 14 Men She Dated Before Alleged Romance With Odell Beckham Jr. Was Exposed
Damon Thomas
Kim Kardashian sparked relationship rumors with music producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior, after meeting in 1998. Despite their age gap, they soon tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in January 2000.
However, their union did not last as the then-couple split and finalized their divorce in 2004.
"I don't know why, because I wasn't raised that way," she told Harper's Bazaar in February 2011. "If I looked at myself at 19, I would shake myself and be like, 'Wake up; you are way too smart for this.'"
Ray J
While finalizing her divorce from Thomas, Kardashian started seeing Ray J in 2003 after meeting him when she worked as a stylist for his sister, Brandy.
Their relationship only lasted until 2006, but they have remained in the headlines following the release of their infamous tape in 2007.
In 2022, rumors surfaced claiming there was another never-before-seen footage from the same tape. Kardashian's then-husband, Kanye West, prevented it from being released by obtaining the hard drive, but an investigation confirmed that there was nothing sexual in the storage.
Nick Lachey
After his relationship with Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey became the KKW Beauty mogul's new beau in 2006.
In a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the Love Is Blind star revealed they do not keep in touch anymore after going on a few dates. Still, he shared a memorable experience he had when they went to see The Da Vinci Code and found around 25 paparazzi when they left the theater.
Per Lachey, he believed Kardashian called them when she left halfway through the movie and went to the restroom.
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon, who now has 12 kids, struck a romance with the reality star in 2006 but split in 2007. Years after the breakup, he told the "Drink Champs" podcast that The Kardashians star broke his heart.
"We were kids, we were young," he said, "I was really into her, I was vibing … [Kim is] an amazing person."
Reggie Bush
Kardashian began dating football star Reggie Bush in 2007 and endured a long-distance relationship with him. Despite the challenges, she told People that the athlete might be "the one" for her.
However, they called it quits in 2009 due to the frequent time apart they went through that led them to fall apart. They gave their relationship another chance a few months later, but the then-couple ultimately called it quits in 2010.
Miles Austin
The billionaire businesswoman's romance with Miles Austin bloomed in the summer of 2010. According to sources, they grew closer while going on dates with her sisters because of their work schedules and similar dedication to their careers.
However, their busy schedule soon affected their relationship and caused them to go their separate ways.
Shengo Deane
After Kardashian's failed romances with different men, she took the risk and found love in her then-bodyguard, Shengo Deane.
The hunk appeared on KUWTK and Kourtney & Kim Take New York and developed a relationship with the reality TV star. However, things died down after a few dates.
Gabriel Aubry
- New Couple? Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. 'Hanging Out' After His Split From Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Wood, Source Claims
- Doctors Can Tell: 27 Celebrity Nose Jobs Before and After — From Meghan Markle to Ariana Grande
- Kim Kardashian 'Worried' About Kanye West's Behavior With Wife Bianca: 'Something Clearly Isn't Right'
In late 2010, Kardashian continued her dating spree and started seeing model Gabriel Aubry. A source told Us Weekly that the pair was dating casually as they spent time in different outings, including at a Los Angeles Lakers game.
However, they broke up in December that year after realizing they might be better as friends.
Kris Humphries
Kardashian met her next husband, Kris Humphries, shortly after her romance with Aubry. They got engaged in their bedroom, which he filled with roses, and held their star-studded wedding ceremony at a private home in Montecito, Calif. But after 72 days, Kardashian filed for a dissolution of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
"I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision," she said in a statement. "I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best."
Meanwhile, the basketball player filed a separate document to request an annulment as he claimed fraud. He soon dropped it and finalized their divorce in June 2013.
Kanye West
Following Kardashian's split from Humpries in 2011, she received an invitation from Kanye West to fly to Paris to watch his fashion show. She agreed and began dating him while processing her divorce from Humphries.
The Can't Tell Me Nothing and the socialite expanded their family and welcomed their kids in the years thereafter, starting with North in June 2013, then Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West proposed to her at San Francisco's AT&T Park, which he exclusively rented out in October 2013.
Their relationship was not smooth sailing, as Kardashian struggled while West also dealt with his personal and private battles.
After their split, they finalized their divorce on November 29, 2022.
Van Jones
Van Jones, born Anthony Kapel Jones, was immediately linked to Kardashian after they were spotted together at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018. The KUWTK star soon addressed the buzz in one of the show's episodes and insisted they were only friends.
"Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, So I owe you,'" Kardashian said. "I'm not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma. I've known [Maluma]. I've seen him a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy."
Jamie Reuben
Another romance rumor emerged when fans spotted Kardashian with billionaire Jamie Reuben together in Beverly Hills. But as fast as the buzz surfaced, it also died down immediately.
Pete Davidson
Saturday Night Live played a huge role in Pete Davidson and Kardashian's then-budding romance. After they kissed as part of the show's skit, she revealed in an episode of The Kardashians that she called an SNL producer to get the comedian's number.
From there, they began making public appearances, including their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and their Met Gala outing.
However, they decided to split a few months later because of their schedules.
"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," a source told People at that time.
Tom Brady
Kardashian was linked to Tom Brady after his split from Gisele Bündchen, with sources claiming that the reality star sought out advice from him regarding properties in the Bahamas.
"Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker's Bay," a source told Page Six.
Although initial reports said they were just being friendly, they ignited the romance rumors more when they attended billionaire Michael Rubin's lavish Fourth of July party.
Still, the reported relationship did not progress further afterward.
Odell Beckham Jr.
A source recently told People that Kardashian "made a connection" with Odell Beckham Jr. after her past failed relationships with athletes. More sources told RadarOnline.com that the reality star has a different focus for now.
"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," said the insider. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."