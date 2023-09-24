Kim Kardashian's Long List of Exes: 14 Men She Dated Before Alleged Romance With Odell Beckham Jr. Was Exposed

Kim Kardashian sparked relationship rumors with music producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior, after meeting in 1998. Despite their age gap, they soon tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in January 2000.

However, their union did not last as the then-couple split and finalized their divorce in 2004.

"I don't know why, because I wasn't raised that way," she told Harper's Bazaar in February 2011. "If I looked at myself at 19, I would shake myself and be like, 'Wake up; you are way too smart for this.'"