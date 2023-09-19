New Couple? Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. 'Hanging Out' After His Split From Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Wood, Source Claims

Kim Kardashian may soon be cheering for NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. if their budding connection heats up this season, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders said the Baltimore Ravens stud, 30, and reality mogul, 42, are "hanging out" and have already forged a bond with each other on the heels of his rumored split from longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood, with whom he shares son Zydn.