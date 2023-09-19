Your tip
New Couple? Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. 'Hanging Out' After His Split From Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Wood, Source Claims

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham are reportedly getting to know each other.

Sep. 19 2023, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian may soon be cheering for NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. if their budding connection heats up this season, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders said the Baltimore Ravens stud, 30, and reality mogul, 42, are "hanging out" and have already forged a bond with each other on the heels of his rumored split from longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood, with whom he shares son Zydn.

Beckham and Kardashian are enjoying getting to know each other, according to a new report. PEOPLE revealed the potential couple on the horizon months after Kardashian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson went their separate ways following a whirlwind nine-month romance.

Sources close to both Beckham and Kardashian told RadarOnline.com that "Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common. She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

As for Beckham's split from Wood, the timeline remains unclear. Both still follow each other on Instagram and have photos up from when they celebrated their son's birthday bash earlier this year, signifying a cordial coparenting dynamic if that is the case.

Prior to dating Davidson, Kardashian was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 to 2021. The exes, who share four children together, finalized their divorce in November 2022 and he has since moved on romantically with "wife" Bianca Censori.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Beckham, Wood, and Kardashian for comment.

Kardashian dated another football star years ago, having been in a high-profile relationship with then-New Orleans Saints star Reggie Bush. Fans got a closer look at their romance during Keeping Up With the Kardashian's first season. They ultimately called it quits in 2010 due to the demands of their own hectic career schedules.

In recent months, the KKW Beauty mogul had been enjoying her single status. RadarOnline.com heard in June that her flirting with R&B crooner Usher had upset his on-again, off-again partner and mother to two of his children.

"She didn't even try to hide it when the photographers came around," one tipster claimed, while another said Kardashian's playful flirting was "totally harmless and that one conversation was getting blown out of proportion."

"Usher swears there's nothing between him and Kim," added the first source, pointing out he serenades stars at his shows. Nonetheless, it was added that "no woman wants to feel she's competing with Kim Kardashian."

