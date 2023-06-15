Kanye West’s Ex-biz Manager Denies Owing Musician $900k for Allegedly Having Him Sign Contract While Sleep Deprived From Divorce
Kanye West’s ex-business manager is firing back at the rapper’s demand he returns $900k paid to him for work because he was too sleep-deprived to understand their contract, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Thomas. St. John has demanded all claims in Kanye’s countersuit be thrown out of court.
As we first reported, last year, Thomas St. John sued West for $4.5 million. He accused the ex-billionaire of breach of contract and fraud.
In his lawsuit, he accused West of refusing to pay the balance owed on his 18-month deal. St. John was hired by West who he claimed agreed to pay him $300k per month.
St. John said West fired him 3 months into the deal but didn’t pay him the millions owed.
The biz-manager allegedly confronted West about the money owed and the musician became irate.
He said West told him, “The 18-month term was b------” and “You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to that.”
- Kanye West 'Cutting Costs' and Hiring Interns From Craigslist for Yeezy Revival
- Kanye West Hashing Out Settlement With Ex-Sunday Service Performer Who Claims He Wasn't Allowed Bathroom Breaks
- Kanye West Headed to Trial in $4.5 Million Battle With Ex-Biz Manager Who He Claims Had Him Sign Contracts While Sleep Deprived
Recently, West, countersued St. John demanding the return of $900k he paid for his services.
He said the ex-biz manager “failed to perform or performed so poorly that any future payment by [West] would be unreasonable and unfair.”
Further, he accused St. John of breaching the deal first. He said he was never told to have a lawyer look at the contract.
West’s lawyer said the rapper was “in the midst of a high-profile divorce that was incessantly covered by the media. Ye is an ordinary target of paparazzi, but during this time, the volume of stressful paparazzi interactions was especially pronounced.”
“As a result of the stress of the divorce, media coverage, and paparazzi hounding, Ye was chronically sleep-deprived, stressed, anxious, and under duress. As a result, Ye did not read the Agreement before signing it. Mr. St. John knew of the taxing circumstances Ye found himself in, knew that Ye was not then in a fit condition to evaluate a contract worth $5.4 million without the advice of counsel,” the suit read.
Now, St. John is asking the court to dismiss all claims in West’s suit. He said the claims are barred due to West’s own fraudulent acts.
Further, he argued he performed his job and obligations under the contract.
He is demanding West's suit be tossed and his move forward.