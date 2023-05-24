Your tip
Kanye West Victorious in $7 Million Lawsuit Accusing Him of Stiffing Production Company

Source: MEGA
May 24 2023, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Kanye West has one less legal problem to worry about after a production company dropped a $7 million lawsuit against the ex-billionaire, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the company Phantom Labs has informed the court it is dropping all claims against the Yeezy founder.

Source: MEGA

As a result, the entire case was closed by the court.

As we first reported, Phantom sued Kanye in July 2022. Phantom said it had worked on large-scale projects for West between June 2021 and March 2022.

Source: MEGA

Phantom worked on West’s Sunday Service event, a listening party for his album Donda 2, had started to work on his Coachella set before it was scrapped at the last minute, and the Free Larry Hoover event with Drake in Los Angeles.

Phantom said West paid a few invoices but then ceased making payments. In February 2022, Phantom said they had outstanding invoices totaling $6 million.

Source: MEGA
The company said it was promised $9 million from West’s Coachella paycheck but they were worried about the set was canceled.

Phantom sued for $6 million owed for work completed plus another $1.1 million in fees related to the Coachella performance.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kanye denied all allegations of wrongdoing and accused Phantom of having “failed to perform the services” it was suing for.

He said Phantom "performed so poorly that any further payment would be unreasonable and unfair."

Source: MEGA
His response said, “There is an original contract between [Phantom] and [West]," but "the original contract with [Phantom] cannot be enforced because the parties substituted a new and different contract for the original, and all parties agreed, by words or conduct, to cancel the original contract and to substitute a new contract in its place.”

Ye demanded the case be tossed arguing he was "not responsible or liable." He said if Phantom sustained any damages it was due "in part, by the carelessness, negligence, want of care or other conduct or misconduct on the part of persons or entities other [West]."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, while this lawsuit is resolved, Kanye was recently hit with a $2 million lawsuit by his former partners at The Gap for breach of contract.

