Kanye West's Political Campaign In Chaos: Staffers 'Turn On One Another' After Rapper Loses Interest

kanye west presidential campaign on hold
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 14 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Kanye West's political campaign is in shambles, with insiders sharing that his far-right team members are turning on each other and the rapper is no longer interested in running a successful crusade, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rapper, 45, operation has allegedly been "on hold" for months, as Ye's presidential aspirations have taken a backseat to his personal life.

kanye west leaks email lawyer plead with rapper to drop gap battle kim kardashian pp
Source: Mega

A source spilled that his controversial staffers, like white supremacist Nick Fuentes and January 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander, "have turned on one another" after extremist Milo Yiannopoulos parted ways with Ye last year.

Ye seemed like his campaign was on a roll as he repeatedly made headlines but for all the wrong reasons.

Following his antisemitic spewing comments and shocking marriage to his ex-employee Bianca Censori, Ye seemed to disappear from the public eye — but insiders claim he also went dark on his campaign team.

ye
Source: Mega
Adam Camacho, who was allegedly hired by Ye as a documentary producer, told The Daily Beast that communication with the Grammy winner has been a "nightmare."

After joining Ye's team in November, Adam followed up with the star three months later to see if his contract would be extended.

“I couldn’t get a hold of him,” Adam told the outlet.

When he finally reached Ye, Adam said West wired him money and extended his employment agreement — but the campaign seems to be on pause. Adam said Ye told him he's focused on other things — but his unaccredited private school The Donda Academy.

As RadarOnline.com reported, two former employees, who worked as teachers at the West-owned school, are suing for discrimination. In the lawsuit, they listed Ye's bizarre rules, including allegedly serving students only sushi for lunch and prohibiting the use of chairs or utensils.

donda
Source: mega

A school believed to be a donda academy in Simi Valley

According to Adam, Ye told him, “Right now, I am living my life—like I’m concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that’s it," with the star adding, “I just want to be left alone.”

“He’s not focusing on any of the political stuff right now,” the filmmaker claimed.

kanye west video diary adidas social media rants pp
Source: Mega

A second source — who wished to remain anonymous — backed up Adam's claims.

“His interests are focused on his children, family, and creative endeavors,” the person told Daily Beast. “Anyone that is representing Ye in any political capacity is a charlatan. There is no political shop.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kanye's lawyer for comment.

