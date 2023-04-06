Kanye West's Ex-Donda Teachers Claim Rapper Is Afraid Of Stairs & Only Allows Students To Eat Sushi For Lunch 

Kanye West was hit with a discrimination lawsuit by two ex-employees at the rapper's Donda Academy, who outlined outrageous rules and regulations the staff and students allegedly had to follow per Ye's request.

In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers claimed Ye was afraid of stairs, didn't allow chairs, and only permitted the students to eat sushi and drink water.