Kanye West's Ex-Donda Teachers Claim Rapper Is Afraid Of Stairs & Only Allows Students To Eat Sushi For Lunch
Kanye West was hit with a discrimination lawsuit by two ex-employees at the rapper's Donda Academy, who outlined outrageous rules and regulations the staff and students allegedly had to follow per Ye's request.
In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers claimed Ye was afraid of stairs, didn't allow chairs, and only permitted the students to eat sushi and drink water.
As this outlet reported, Hailey and Byers sued the Donda Academy, West, and three directors at the unaccredited school. The lawsuit listed off a variety of Ye's bizarre alleged rules, including that he required "cups and bowls be the color gray" and "did not want children to use forks or utensils."
But the allegations get weirder.
The plaintiffs claimed the only lunch provided to students was sushi "every single day," adding children "were not anything other than water." They also alleged the Grammy winner "spends $10,000.00 a week on sushi."
The school's furniture setup sounds hauntingly similar to the minimalist home he once shared with Kim Kardashian.
"Defendant WEST reportedly did not allow chairs, so children had to sit on foam cushions or stand, and teachers had to stand or use a stool," the suit read. "Students had to eat their lunch on the floor as there were no tables."
According to Hailey and Byers, classes could not take place on the second floor because Ye "did not want children or staff to go upstairs since he was reportedly afraid of stairs."
They also alleged that the academy was "physically locked from the outside" during the entire school day, and "students were not allowed to go outside" even during lunch and recess.
"The entire school had the same “lunch/recess” time which was taken indoors," the lawsuit stated.
In addition, the Donda Academy allegedly had "no cleaning staff" because Ye "did not believe in cleaning products containing chemicals, so teachers were only allowed to clean with acid water and microfiber cloths." They also claimed no trash cans were provided outside of the classrooms or the kitchen.
Ye also allegedly had strange attire requirements for staff and students... to no one's surprise.
Hailey and Byers alleged, "Teachers and children were not allowed to wear jewelry, because Defendant WEST reportedly did not like jewelry" and he required everyone "to wear all black from head to toe."
The ex-employees claimed staff and students were only allowed to wear Ye's "issued or designed apparel," and the brands Nike and Adidas "were forbidden."
Hailey said she started working for Donda as a substitute teacher in November 2022. She later taught third grade at the academy. Byers claimed she worked as a fifth-grade teacher beginning in January 2023. The two alleged they were the only “African American Teachers” at Donda at the time.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of retaliation in violation of the labor code and discrimination based on race. Hailey and Byers claimed they were terminated in March 2023 without being provided a reason. They are suing for unspecified damages.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ye's rep for comment.