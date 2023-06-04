Kim Kardashian’s Flirting With Usher Upsetting His On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend Jenn: Sources
Kim Kardashian has been flirting with Usher in recent weeks and sources claim it’s upsetting his on-again, off-again partner and mother to two of his children, Jenn Goicoechea, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hulu star has done little to hide her love for Usher over the past year. The two were first spotted together at the Met Gala on May 1 where they were chatting it up alongside her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
A source said the 42-year-old reality star was “flirting all night” with the 44-year-old singer. Another insider claimed, “She didn’t even try to hide it when the photographers came around.”
Another insider insisted Kim’s flirting was “totally harmless and that one conversation’s getting blown out of proportion.”
However, Kim recently attended two of Usher’s shows at his Las Vegas residency. Her appearance came after she missed his show back in October when bad weather kept her from celebrating her birthday in Sin City.
The extended “open arms to you whenever you want to come” to Kim. She took him up on the offer last month.
At one of the shows, Usher gave Kim a streamy serenade – which got him in hot water with Jenn, sources claimed.
Back in October 2021, Usher and Jenn welcomed their second child into the world — a son named Sire Castrello. Usher wrote, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra.
The two had their first child, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, in September 2020. Usher has two older sons with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.