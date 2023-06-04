Kim Kardashian’s Flirting With Usher Upsetting His On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend Jenn: Sources

Kim Kardashian has been flirting with Usher in recent weeks and sources claim it’s upsetting his on-again, off-again partner and mother to two of his children, Jenn Goicoechea, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Hulu star has done little to hide her love for Usher over the past year. The two were first spotted together at the Met Gala on May 1 where they were chatting it up alongside her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.