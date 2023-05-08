Kim Kardashian 'Ignored' Ex Kanye West During Icy Run-In at Son Saint's Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian "ignored" her ex-husband Kanye West, keeping her distance from the rapper on the sidelines at their son Saint's soccer game. The Kardashians star, 42, looked disinterested in hanging out with her former lover, sitting on a folding chair and having little interaction with the father of her four children during the weekend outing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kim showed up to the match in a black hoodie with matching workout pants and sneakers. She pulled her dark locks back in a sleek bun and threw on oversized shades to protect her eyes from the sun. Kanye arrived at the game with his bodyguard, who pointed out the direction of his son's match.

In the photos obtained by The Sun, the reality star sat the entire game, cheering on Saint, who took breaks on his mom's lap. Kim had her hands full, playing full-time mommy and cheerleader. As she screamed on in support of Saint, her other children played on the grass in front of her.

"Kim's kids were all over her and sitting on her lap hugging her and giving her kisses while ignoring Kanye," an eyewitness told the outlet, who pointed out that Kanye camped out close to Kim, but the two hardly interacted, and their body language looked icy. "Kanye had a bodyguard point out where the game was," the source said. "When he walked over, Kim did not look up or ever acknowledge him," the insider shared.

Apparently, the exes didn't even say goodbye to each other. "When the game was over, Kim and Kanye went their separate ways without saying goodbye." the source confirmed.

In November, Kim and Kanye finally settled their lengthy divorce after she pulled the plug on their union in February 2021 after nearly 7 years of marriage. The rapper has already moved on as he secretly married Bianca during a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this year.

Kim and Kanye share North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, who turns four this week. The divorce documents revealed that Kanye was ordered to pay Kim a whopping $200k per month in child support for the kids. Under the agreement terms, the $200k will be wired into Kim's account every first of the month. In addition to the lump monthly sum, he's on the hook for their children's education as he was ordered to pay half of their school expenses, including tuition. Kanye is also responsible for 50% of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm's security expenses.

