'They Are Friendly': Kim Kardashian House Hunting in Tom Brady's Members-Only Community

Kim Kardashian is single and on the prowl... for a new home in Tom Brady 's exclusive Bahamian community! RadarOnline.com can confirm that Kim, 42, recently flew to the Bahamas to scope out vacation properties on the ritzy members-only Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club — but sources told us the billionaire reality star didn't contact the retired NFL legend for real estate advice.

An insider scoffed at a report that claimed Kim called Brady, 45, over the phone and "asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay."

"She didn't ask him for advice on housing," the source told RadarOnline.com on Monday, adding Kim and Brady "are friendly, that's it." The former professional quarterback's rep mirrored that sentiment, insisting there's nothing romantic between the newly divorcées.