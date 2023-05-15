Your tip
'They Are Friendly': Kim Kardashian House Hunting in Tom Brady's Members-Only Community

Source: Mega
May 15 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is single and on the prowl... for a new home in Tom Brady's exclusive Bahamian community! RadarOnline.com can confirm that Kim, 42, recently flew to the Bahamas to scope out vacation properties on the ritzy members-only Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club — but sources told us the billionaire reality star didn't contact the retired NFL legend for real estate advice.

Source: Mega

An insider scoffed at a report that claimed Kim called Brady, 45, over the phone and "asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay."

"She didn't ask him for advice on housing," the source told RadarOnline.com on Monday, adding Kim and Brady "are friendly, that's it." The former professional quarterback's rep mirrored that sentiment, insisting there's nothing romantic between the newly divorcées.

Kim was spotted touring the property this weekend and has "been eyeing property there for quite some time," a source told Page Six.

Source: Mega
Brady's not the only famous resident of Baker's Bay, but it does hold a special place in the ex-football star's heart. His vacation home on the island is where he and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen fled to work on their marriage.

Brady put the model before the game (briefly) by missing 11 days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp last summer to fix his broken relationship with Gisele.

Source: Mega
Gisele filed for divorce in October, with a judge signed off hours later, officially ending their 13-year marriage. Brady and the runway vixen's divorce was one of the quickest in Hollywood's history — unlike his buddy Kim's divorce from Kanye West.

Source: Mega
After over a year of feuding over custody and assets, the couple that used to be coined Kimye agreed on a settlement in November. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim and Ye have joint custody with "equal access" to their four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, Psalm, 4 — but the rapper was ordered to pay his ex a whopping $200k per month in child support.

Brady won't be Kim's only A-list neighbor if she buys a property on Baker’s Bay. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, and Alex Rodriguez own mansions in the exclusive community.

