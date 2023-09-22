'I See This Woman Who Has No Voice': Kathy Griffin Calls Out Kanye West for Allegedly 'Controlling' Wife Bianca Censori
Actor and comedian Kathy Griffin has expressed concern over the relationship between rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. Griffin believes the Heartless rapper is controlling Censori and not allowing her to have a voice in public, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a recent TikTok video, Griffin specifically pointed out the often hyper-sexualized outfits that Censori wears, ranging from see-through shirts to pillow-top attire. She also criticized West for covering himself completely while Censori walks around Italy almost naked.
"I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through," the 62-year-old comedian said in the video.
"So I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her," she continued. "I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she's gorgeous, and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."
Ye and Censori's recent boat ride in Italy, which featured explicit behavior, is under investigation by the local police in Venice.
According to the Daily Mail, this incident has angered Italian locals and sparked concerns for Censori's well-being among social media users and her friends.
Body language expert Judi James has also expressed her views on the situation, claiming West's behavior is dominating and controlling towards Censori. She also claimed that the affection between them seems to have disappeared, indicating that their relationship is unraveling.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West's new wife is reportedly "turned off" by the former billionaire's poor hygiene and stink.
"He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking," said a source. "But it's also to cover him having gained a little weight."
Another source added, "It's a serious stench when the layers come off and he's dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he's not big on showering — and poor Bianca's nostrils are on the receiving end."
West and Censori tied the knot in secret at a private ceremony in January, less than one year after the rapper's ex-wife, Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Kim Kardashian, divorced him, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Soon after Kardashian filed for divorce, the Flashing Lights rapper went on a public meltdown, sharing pro-nazi propaganda and declaring " Death Con 3" on Jewish people.
Ye has four children with the reality TV star whom they share custody of: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.