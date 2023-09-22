'I See This Woman Who Has No Voice': Kathy Griffin Calls Out Kanye West for Allegedly 'Controlling' Wife Bianca Censori

In a recent TikTok video, Griffin specifically pointed out the often hyper-sexualized outfits that Censori wears, ranging from see-through shirts to pillow-top attire. She also criticized West for covering himself completely while Censori walks around Italy almost naked.

"I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through," the 62-year-old comedian said in the video.

"So I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her," she continued. "I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she's gorgeous, and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."