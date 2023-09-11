Kanye West's New Wife Is 'a Willing Participant' in Rapper's Bizarre Fashion Stunts; Bianca Censori 'Wants to Please Him', Says Source
Fashion micromanager Kanye West, 46, is at it again. In the months since the rapper spiritually "wed" architect Bianca Censori, 28, she has been paraded around by West in increasingly skimpy outfits that ranged from questionable to straight-up bizarre. The figure-hugging fits have raised questions on whether or not the Kim Kardashian-lookalike is okay, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One example of Censori's eyebrow-raising new looks occurred during the couple's recent trip to Italy. The 28-year-old was spotted in a low-cut, semi-sheer white thong bodysuit that was paired with sheer white pantyhose pulled up to her waist, leaving her assets exposed.
The strange look was accessorized with a nude wrap around her head that looked more like a wig cap than a hat.
On a different occasion, the duo took to the sidewalk barefoot — and let's not forget an earlier look that featured the Aussie's face covered in nylon and her arms rendered useless by a 3D tube dress.
"Kanye loves to see her in see-through bodysuits, crop tops and thongs," a source told the National Enquirer. "She's going along because she wants to please him."
The bizarre fits left fans pondering the true nature of the Chicago rapper's relationship with his current muse.
"A lot of people think it's weird," the source continued. "He's showing off his new wife in barely there attire."
The couple became an item after Ye hired Censori to work at his Yeezy fashion label.
"Word is he sent her a message on social media and he asked her to come work for him," the insider claimed. "She calls herself an 'architect,' but that's a glorified title."
Before her move to Los Angeles and joining the Yeezy team, Censori was reportedly designing jewelry with a friend. After touching down in Southern California, Censori was quickly drawn to the embattled rapper.
"She had a crush on Kanye from the start," the tipster said of Censori, as they noted Ye's marriage to Kardashian was crumbling at the time. "Clearly he reciprocated those feelings."
Ye went as far as releasing a track in her honor, Censori Overload, in December 2022. The following month they had an intimate commitment ceremony in Beverly Hills. All the while, the Yeezy founder, who once likened himself to Michelangelo, was dressing his new bride to reflect his fashion taste.
"She's very much a willing participant in this and likes to flaunt what she's got," the insider added of Censori. "And Kanye's encouraging her to."
Ye's no stranger to overhauling his parent's fashion choices. In 2012, Kardashian was allegedly in tears after Ye went through her closet and replaced her designer clothing with strictly monochrome, mostly covered-up duds.
A few years later, like Censori, Kardashian let her husband control her every look. Ironically, she even credited him with inspiring her to be more of an individual.
"It really helped me fall in love with fashion and I eventually got rid of most of that stuff and my style has evolved and changed," Kardashian later said of Ye. "But I didn't see it at the time, I had to work it out myself."