‘All Falls Down’: Kanye West Settles $150k Battle Over Recording Studio Where Musician Was Accused of Refusing to Pay for Requested Office Chairs
Kanye West has one less legal problem to worry about after hashing out a settlement over an alleged $150k debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Surface Media LLC has informed the court they will be dropping all claims against West.
The filing read, “the Plaintiff and the Defendant hereby stipulate that the Plaintiff’s claims in the above-styled action be dismissed with prejudice, with the parties to bear their own costs and attorneys’ fees. The Court shall retain jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the Settlement Agreement, which is not currently filed as a record with the Court.”
Back in October, Surface Media sued West accusing the musician of refusing to pay for the “reservation, customization, and use of its rental space as a recording studio.”
The company said West and his team began discussing the use of Surface Area’s recording studio in January 2022.
“The parties, through their respective agents and representatives, discussed customizing the space to the Defendant’s needs, desires and specifications, including the removal of certain art pieces and furniture from the space and bringing in other art pieces and furniture to match the Defendant’s desired color scheme. Additionally, the parties discussed rental duration, rental fees, moving costs, purchases, etc,” the suit read.
A deal was reached on January 5, where West’s team agreed to rent the studio for the remainder of the month. The company said it began immediately customizing the space as requested and brought in specific sound equipment.
“The Defendant also requested that the Plaintiff commence removing certain pieces from the curated art collection, design objects, and furniture from the space. The Plaintiff complied and, in the late evening hours of January 5th, began arranging for the removal of those valuable items (with a collective value of nearly $50,000,000.00),” the suit read.
The suit said West’s team agreed to pay a daily rental fee of $5k for a total of $125k, along with pay for moving costs associated with customizing totaling $20k. In addition, the company said West had them purchase four office chairs totaling $813.
Surface Media said West breached the deal by failing to pay up on the bill. The musician did not file a response to the claims before the settlement was reached.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, West still faces multiple lawsuits brought by ex-teachers at his Donda Academy and a separate court war with his former business partners at The Gap.
In addition, West's presidential campaign has been under fire and an investigation has been launched.