Kanye West's New Wife Briana Censori Dragged Into 2020 Presidential Campaign Spending Scandal

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori is being dragged into the scandal over allegations of “fraud and malfeasance” in the rapper’s 2020 Presidential campaign spending, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The body-luscious architectural designer was recently sent a legal letter from the disputed executive team of the Kanye 2020 Committee demanding that she preserve any evidence related to the failed campaign.

“We are directing you to preserve all evidence in your possession, custody, or control related, directly or indirectly, to any services you provided to the Committee or to any compensation received from the Committee,” stated the July 22, 2023, legal letter.