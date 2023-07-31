Turf War Erupts at Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Committee Following Allegations of Campaign Finance Chicanery

The executive officers for Kanye West’s 2020 presidential committee have filed an 'obstruction of justice' complaint with the federal government against the singer’s personal lawyer and campaign manager, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The fast-moving chain of events erupted Friday morning when someone allegedly “hacked” into the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) website and removed Devin White as treasurer – just hours after RadarOnline.com published a story quoting him saying the campaign’s finances are rife with massive “fraud and malfeasance.”

Following the change in the campaign’s “Statement of Organization,” White and committee lawyer Bruce Fein filed a complaint with the FBI and FEC accusing Kanye’s lawyer Bruce Marks and his associates of obstructing their internal investigation into campaign fiancé fraud.