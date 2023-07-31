Turf War Erupts at Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Committee Following Allegations of Campaign Finance Chicanery
The executive officers for Kanye West’s 2020 presidential committee have filed an 'obstruction of justice' complaint with the federal government against the singer’s personal lawyer and campaign manager, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The fast-moving chain of events erupted Friday morning when someone allegedly “hacked” into the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) website and removed Devin White as treasurer – just hours after RadarOnline.com published a story quoting him saying the campaign’s finances are rife with massive “fraud and malfeasance.”
Following the change in the campaign’s “Statement of Organization,” White and committee lawyer Bruce Fein filed a complaint with the FBI and FEC accusing Kanye’s lawyer Bruce Marks and his associates of obstructing their internal investigation into campaign fiancé fraud.
“They are changing (the FEC treasurer) because they are now the subject of a federal probe, so they are all scurrying away with the life preservers,” White told RadarOnline.com. “There is no way of covering it up — it was already in the news.”
“We’ve already notified the FBI about the obstruction of justice – and they are furthering the obstruction of justice. It is completely illegal what they are doing,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fein and White ripped the lid off the slipshod campaign bookkeeping in a desperate attempt to get the Grammy-winning singer to reign in his campaign manager and alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos from embroiling him in a felony criminal investigation.
Fein and White charged the UK-born Yiannopoulos may have already broken the law by working on the campaign as a foreign national – which is strictly prohibited under the Federal Election Campaign Act-- and allegedly supplying improper receipts for $13.5 million in campaign expenditures.
In an email to FEC’s Enforcement Attorney Justine di Giovanni, Fein charges the alleged "hacking" was “orchestrated’ by Marks, Yiannopoulos, newly installed treasurer Hassan A. Sheikh “or Kanye West.”
“The purpose was to defraud the FEC and to obstruct justice by shipwrecking the 2020 Committee’s work in unearthing multiple illegalities in its operations,” Fein stated in the email obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Marks immediately slammed White and Fein as renegades who ran to the media with “false” allegations after Kanye refused to pay a big-bucks bill – which was sent via text message.
“Ye categorically denies that he violated federal election law. Period!” Marks told RadarOnline.com while refusing to provide the alleged text message.
“It is irresponsible for Mr. White or Mr. Fein to make those allegations. I would note these allegations were made to the media after Ye refused to pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars that they requested. Period.”
- Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Campaign Cash Siphoned By Alleged 'Fraud and Malfeasance,' Committee Lawyer Claims
- Lawyer for Kanye West's Failed Prez Campaign Blows Whistle on Alleged Crimes, Election Law Violations to FBI and Federal Election Commission
- REVEALED: Kanye West’s Presidential Committee Paid Milo Yiannopoulos Extra $31k for ‘Campaign Wrap Up Services,’ Has Received Zero Donations in Weeks
Marks also admitted that the “directors of Kanye 2020,” which he described as a “Wyoming non-profit corporation,” decided to remove White just two months after he was hired by Kanye and Yiannopoulos.
White replaced Patrick Krason, who resigned in May after six months. Krason reportedly accused Yiannopoulos of submitting bogus invoices and told RadarOnline.com he also tried to decipher the political hack’s immigration status – with zero success.
While denying the allegations of campaign chicanery, Marks said the new treasurer will still conduct a full-scale investigation.
“We are going to investigate those allegations, most of which we think are false and to the extent there is any merit in them we will resolve them with the FEC,” he said.
When asked point blank about Yiannopoulos immigration status – Marks indicated the UK-born firebrand didn’t really work on Kanye’s election even though he’s been described as the ‘campaign manager’ and has submitted some hefty six-figure consulting bills to the committee.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“It doesn’t matter, we’ll investigate it, but nothing that we have seen so far would indicate that Milo Yiannopoulos has violated the statue that applies to foreign nationals,” Marks said. “It doesn’t make a difference. First of all, to my knowledge no one has claimed that he’s a U.S. citizen or that he has a green card, number one. And number two, it doesn’t make a difference because the (FEC) prohibition and the statue doesn’t apply to what he did.”
He added: “It’s that simple. He wasn’t involved in the campaign, and he got involved afterwards in the winding up of the campaign and there were no electioneering communications.”
Meanwhile, White and Fein told RadarOnline.com they plan to remain on the 2020 Committee until the Gold Digger singer communicates with them directly --- since Marks is not listed as an authorized committee decision maker.