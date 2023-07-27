Kanye West Could Be Dragged Into FBI Probe For Election Law Violation By Employing Alleged 'Foreign National' To Run His 2024 Presidential Campaign, Lawyer Claims

Kanye West may become the subject of a criminal FBI investigation for allegedly hiring a foreign national — alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos — to work as the campaign manager on his failed 2020 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The bombshell allegations incredibly come from Yeezy’s own campaign committee treasurer and attorney who has already notified the feds and the Federal Election Commission (FEC) about the alleged crime which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

RadarOnline.com has also learned that for at least the past six months Kanye has been repeatedly warned about the potential violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act and could face conspiracy and aiding and abetting charges if he was aware of Yiannopoulos’ immigration status – and fails to act.