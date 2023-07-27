Kanye West Could Be Dragged Into FBI Probe For Election Law Violation By Employing Alleged 'Foreign National' To Run His 2024 Presidential Campaign, Lawyer Claims
Kanye West may become the subject of a criminal FBI investigation for allegedly hiring a foreign national — alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos — to work as the campaign manager on his failed 2020 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The bombshell allegations incredibly come from Yeezy’s own campaign committee treasurer and attorney who has already notified the feds and the Federal Election Commission (FEC) about the alleged crime which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
RadarOnline.com has also learned that for at least the past six months Kanye has been repeatedly warned about the potential violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act and could face conspiracy and aiding and abetting charges if he was aware of Yiannopoulos’ immigration status – and fails to act.
“He’s a foreign national,” Committee Counsel Bruce Fein told RadarOnline.com. “You cannot take any services from a foreign national. It’s a criminal violation not civil – a criminal violation! It’s a felony. It’s not a minor offense. This is not an obscure provision in the election law.”
Devin White, the committee treasurer, said it’s hard to believe Kanye is not aware of Yiannopoulos’ status – even providing RadarOnline.com with a copy of an urgent July 19, 2023 internal memo begging for proof of the Brits' immigration status.
“We believe it would be virtually impossible at this point for (Kanye) not to be aware of that unless he is somewhere where he is incapacitated,” White said.
“If he is aware of it and assuming he’s not being held hostage with a gun to his head and someone saying text this text that --- he should be fully aware of the seriousness of the criminality that is taking place and his potential role as a co-conspirator or aiding and abetting the violation of federal election laws by a foreign national.”
Even Kanye’s personal attorney Bruce Marks seemed unsure about Yiannopoulos’s immigration status.
“The only thing I can say is that the matter is under investigation,” Marks told RadarOnline.com.
When pressed Marks added, “Any issues regarding Milo are under investigation – that’s all I’m going to say,” later admitting he is overseeing the probe.
The headshaking fandango erupted in May when former committee treasurer Patrick Krason resigned — after six months on the job — and accused Yiannopoulos of allegedly violating campaign finance laws by submitting “falsified invoices” for expenditures, according to the website Politico.
Krason told RadarOnline.com he filed a complaint with the FEC following his May 8, 2023 resignation but declined to provide any details about his tenure. When asked about Yiannopoulos, Krason was quick to unleash his thoughts about the conservative political hack’s immigration issue.
“When Milo was brought back into the campaign, and even previously in 2022 when he was with the campaign, I was questioning Kanye’s people as to whether Milo had a green card due to FEC regulations,” Krason told RadarOnline.com in a telephone interview. “And it really went nowhere. I asked when Milo came back on because I didn’t get a response (the first time I asked) and I still didn’t get a response.”
“I informed Kanye and his team that I did not know the (immigration) status of Milo,” he said adding that he even provided the FEC rules forbidding foreign nationals from having a decision-making role in a political campaign. “I wanted to make sure we were following the law.”
Desperate to fill the important campaign position, Milo and Kanye hired White, who conducted a preliminary audit of the committees’ slipshod finances. White immediately hired Fein, a 76-year-old constitutional and international law expert who served as senior policy advisor to former Texas Rep. Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign.
White realized the committee had allegedly failed to conduct standard federally required background checks on paid staffers – social security card, passport, and proof of immigration status.
“We’ve asked Milo 5,000 times. But have nothing!” said Fein, who personally reached out to the FBI and the FEC.
“If (Kanye) is fully apprised of what’s going on, and he knows Milo is a foreign national and does nothing to stop it and says ‘OK go ahead’ -- if that is true and he’s not repudiating it…. it could make him vulnerable as a conspirator and an aider and abettor of a foreign national’s participation in his political campaign – which is a crime,” Fein said.
Yiannopoulos did not respond to repeated messages requesting comment and/or proof of his immigration status.
The FEC regulations, in part, state: “A foreign national shall not direct, dictate, control, or directly or indirectly participate in the decision-making process of any person, such as a corporation, labor organization, political committee, or political organization with regard to such person's Federal or non-Federal election-related activities…”