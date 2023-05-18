Kanye West Hires New Treasurer For 2024 Campaign After Ex-Treasurer Alleged ‘Unlawful’ Transaction
Kanye West has hired a new treasurer for his political team, as he plots a second run for president, days after his first treasurer resigned amid accusations of potential “unlawful” transactions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to official FEC filings, Kanye and his team brought on a man named Devin Anderson to replace Patrick Krason.
As we first reported, earlier this month, Krason stepped down from his position and trashed West’s decision to bring back campaign advisor Milo Yiannopoulos.
Krason, who worked as treasurer since December, wrote a letter to the FEC announcing his resignation. He wrote a letter to the ex-billionaire rapper informing him of his decision and letting him know of a “potentially serious criminal transaction” involving the campaign.
The ex-treasurer claimed Yiannopoulos had “submitted falsified invoices and for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful” back in November, prior to Krason being appointed to the position.
Krason said he could not work with Yiannopoulos due to “personal animosity” towards the controversial right-wing figure.
West has yet to file the official paperwork that will allow him to run for president.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, according to official Federal Election Commission filings, West’s campaign reported pulling in $0 in contributions from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023.
The filing revealed the campaign spent $104,05933 on expenses during the same period.
In addition, the campaign paid 34 bills during the time period. Among the payments were $10k to white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes on January 2, $20k for “FED Compliance Services,” thousands on car rental and Uber fees, $2,400 for accounting services, $2k+ on a rental home, $310 for a fancy steak dinner, $10k for “treasurer services” and another $10k to Fuentes.
Fuentes received another $10k for “travel expenses.” The paperwork showed West’s political group, Kanye 2020, had $228,9333 in cash at the beginning of the period and $124k at the end.
Fuentes has since stopped working for the campaign after Yiannopoulos informed him his servies were no longer needed.
In an email, Yiannopoulos told Fuentes, “Your services on Ye’s exploratory team are terminated ... and will not be required for any possible future campaign. But I am writing to inform you that you may, if you choose, offer yourself to Ye as a remote unpaid advisor.”