Kanye West’s 2024 Campaign Spent $104k In 3 Months, Reveals It Has $124k In Cash On Hand

Kanye West’s political group has limited funds at the moment to take on Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 race for president — revealing it has $124k in cash on hand, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to official Federal Election Commission filings, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kanye’s campaign reported pulling in $0 in contributions from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023.