Kanye West’s 2024 Campaign Spent $104k In 3 Months, Reveals It Has $124k In Cash On Hand
Kanye West’s political group has limited funds at the moment to take on Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 race for president — revealing it has $124k in cash on hand, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to official Federal Election Commission filings, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kanye’s campaign reported pulling in $0 in contributions from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023.
However, the paperwork revealed the campaign spent $104,05933 on expenses during the same period.
The campaign has paid a total of 34 bills. The first payment was made to white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes for $10k on January 2. Another $20k+ was paid for “FEC Compliance Services.”
In addition, Kanye’s team paid over $1k in car rental fees, hundreds on Uber rides, $2,400 for accounting, $2,300 for an Airbnb, $310 at Taylor’s Steakhouse, $10k for “treasurer services”, another $3,600 on travel and another $10k paid to Fuentes in February.
Fuentes was also reimbursed another $10k for “travel expenses.”
The official filing stated Kanye’s political group, Kanye 2020, had $228,9333 in cash at the beginning of the period and $124k at the end.
Kanye’s group has been experiencing turmoil. Earlier this week, the campaign’s committee treasurer, Patrick Krason, resigned from his role.
Patrick said he notified the team of his decision to leave and "they have been made aware of the requirement to name a new treasurer within 10 days."
He said he told the team they could not spend a dime until a new treasurer was appointed. The move comes a week after Kanye rehired Milo Yiannopoulos to serve as his political director.
Milo told TMZ that they are, ”Cleaning house and professionalizing Ye's political team.” After Kanye rehired Milo, they terminated Fuentes' deal with the campaign.
In an email, Milo told Fuentes, “Your services on Ye’s exploratory team are terminated ... and will not be required for any possible future campaign. But I am writing to inform you that you may, if you choose, offer yourself to Ye as a remote unpaid advisor.”
Fuentes has yet to comment on the matter.