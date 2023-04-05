Your tip
Kanye West’s Ex-Manager Details ‘Unhinged’ Nobu Meeting With Ex-Mogul As He Drops Fraud Accusation In $4.5 Million Battle

Apr. 5 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Kanye West’s ex-manager Thomas St. John has dropped the accusation the disgraced musician committed fraud against him in his $4.5 million battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-manager has amended his bombshell lawsuit against the former billionaire.

As we first reported, last year, St. John sued West for breach of contract and fraud. The business manager Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband hired him in March 2022 and agreed to pay him a minimum of $300k per month.

In his amended lawsuit, St. John added that before he took over West’s public image was a mess. “By 2022, Ye’s artistic and professional career took a turn for the worse as a result of his various antics and public statements. Ye needed guidance from a respected, sophisticated business manager who could right the ship and guide his career going forward,” he said.

St. John said he negotiated an 18-month contract — claiming it was necessary to complete the job at hand.

During his employment, St. John said he developed a business strategy for Yeezy’s negotiations with one of West’s key business partners. In addition, he said he conducted a thorough analysis of the relationship with the business partner, an international apparel company. The strategy contemplated a business relationship involving $1.5 billion or more through apparel merchandising. Another aspect of the strategy involved Non-Fungible Tokens, or “NFTs,” which would provide lucrative returns to Defendants.”

Despite all this, he said West fired him after 3 months. The business manager said he is owed the remaining balance on the contract — whether he worked it or not.

In his original lawsuit, the ex-business manager described a meeting with West at Nobu where he was fired. However, in the new filing, he provided more detail about the “unhinged” encounter.

St. John said, “At this meeting, Mr. West became unhinged, heated and aggressive. He screamed at Mr. St. John and made clear he no longer wanted to work with him or TSJ. Ye’s verbal attack and termination came out of nowhere.”

He said when confronted with the terms of the contract, West screamed at him “The 18-month term was b------” and “you’re insane for even thinking I would stick to that.”

St. John’s suit demanded the business manager be awarded the entire unpaid balance of $4.5 million.

