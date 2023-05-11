Kanye West's Treasurer Resigns in Wake of Campaign Cash Scandal Involving Marjorie Taylor Greene
Kanye West’s treasurer resigned in the wake of a campaign cash scandal involving the rapper, House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development as West continues to consider running for president again in 2024, the 45-year-old Donda rapper’s treasurer – Patrick Krason – announced on Monday that he has resigned from West’s team.
Krason confirmed his resignation in a letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) before further confirming his resignation to RadarOnline.com.
“Please note I have not spoken to any Federal Regulators or Organizations outside of notifying the FEC of my resignation," Krason told us exclusively.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Krason’s resignation came at the same time it was revealed Yiannopoulos – while working for Congresswoman Greene’s 2022 House reelection campaign – used a campaign credit card to purchase a $7,020.16 domain name for West.
Yiannopoulos then allegedly charged West $9,995 to transfer the domain name – ye2024.com – into the rapper’s possession.
The revelation only came to light after Krason, while anticipating being fired from West’s campaign by Yiannopoulos, learned of a “potentially serious criminal transaction” involving the alt-right commentator and West’s and Greene’s campaigns.
According to Krason’s resignation letter to the FEC, he found that Yiannopoulos allegedly “submitted falsified invoices and for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful” in November 2022.
It is also suspected that Yiannopoulos personally profited nearly $3,000 by purchasing the ye2024.com domain name for $7,021.16 before selling the domain name to West for $9,995.
“The law is broadly understood as preventing candidates from converting funds to their personal use, but the plain language of the statute suggests that this ban applies to anyone, not just the candidate,” campaign finance expert Paul Ryan said regarding the scandal.
“This is arguably Milo converting Greene campaign funds to his personal benefit—and for a profit on top of that,” he continued. “Was Milo stealing $7,000 from the Greene campaign for his benefit?”
In a statement to Politico, Yiannopoulos denied Krason’s accusations and refused to “give any credence” to the “ridiculous and easily disproven claims” charged against him by West’s now-former campaign treasurer.