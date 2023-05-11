Kanye West's Treasurer Resigns in Wake of Campaign Cash Scandal Involving Marjorie Taylor Greene

Kanye West’s treasurer resigned in the wake of a campaign cash scandal involving the rapper, House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development as West continues to consider running for president again in 2024, the 45-year-old Donda rapper’s treasurer – Patrick Krason – announced on Monday that he has resigned from West’s team.