Kanye West's Donda Academy Lacked Windows Because He 'Didn't Like Glass,' Says Ex-Staffer in Bizarre Lawsuit

Isaiah Meadows filed the documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday against the musician — who legally changed his name to Ye — Yeezy Christian Academy, Donda Academy, three of the school's directors, and more.

“In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days,” the docs read. “The skylight was intentionally without glass because WEST expressed that he did not like glass.”