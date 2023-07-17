REVEALED: Kanye West’s Presidential Committee Paid Milo Yiannopoulos Extra $31k for ‘Campaign Wrap Up Services,’ Has Received Zero Donations in Weeks
Kanye West's run for president appears to be running out of steam — as new FEC filings reveal his lack of support from voters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to an official filing with the Federal Election Commission, obtained by RadarOnline.com, West’s presidential campaign has revealed it lacks a substantial amount of funds.
The report from ‘Kanye 2020’ covers the period from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023. The committee started with cash on hand totaling $124,873.
However, it paid out $101,731.57 over the past 3 months leaving it with only $23,142 on hand. It currently has no debts owed to the committee.
Overall, Kanye 2020 did not receive any contributions during the period. The report said since the committee was launched, it has pulled in $455k but spent over $2 million on bills.
The report listed the expenses during the time period. Kanye 2020 spent $40k on Federal Election Commission compliance services, $8k for accounting services, $20k to Treasurer Devin White for his work, and another $1,800 for his travel reimbursement.
Another $554 was spent by the committee at the LA-based Mondrian Hotel and $233 at the Tommy Hotel. Another $114 was spent for a room at The Goodtime Hotel and $500 was spent at Expedia for plane tickets.
Kanye 2020 spent over $100 on Lyft rides. In addition, West’s Director of Political Operations, Milo Yiannopoulos, was paid $31k for “campaign wrap up services.”
After coming back to the team, Yiannopoulos fired white nationalist Nick Fuentes who had been advising West for months. Official records showed Fuentes had been paid $14k from the campaign.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, West’s campaign submitted a report, that covered from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, which revealed no donations during the time period.