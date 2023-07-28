Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Campaign Cash Siphoned By Alleged 'Fraud and Malfeasance,' Committee Lawyer Claims
The executive officers for Kanye West’s 2020 presidential committee are raising the alarm after uncovering evidence of “fraud and malfeasance” in the singer’s campaign’s spending, RadarOline.com has exclusively learned.
“My God, it looked like a crime scene!” Committee attorney Bruce Fein told RadarOnline.com after reviewing campaign expenditures with treasurer Devin White. “I was truly stunned.”
Fein and Treasurer Devin White are ripping the lid off the slipshod Kanye 2020 campaign in a desperate attempt to get the Grammy-winning singer to reign in his campaign manager and alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos from sparking a criminal investigation by the FBI.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Fein and White charged the UK-born Yiannopoulos may have already broken the law by working on the campaign as a foreign national – which is strictly prohibited under the Federal Election Campaign Act.
The Gold Digger singer could get dragged into the criminal quicksand as an alleged co-conspirator if he knew about Yiannopoulos’s immigration status and failed to jettison the political hack who also worked for Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, sources said.
Fein and White provided RadarOnline.com with a July 16, 2023, legal letter to Yiannopoulos and Kanye’s lawyer Bruce Marks instructing them to “preserve” all the evidence in their possession as they investigate alleged “vast overbilling” and “services provided by non-U.S. citizen lacking a green card.”
The duo charged the campaign spent about $13.5 million – mostly funded by Kanye – but the committee only has invoices with scant descriptions of the work done to justify the massive expenditures.
One vendor charged with campaign $1.3 million for consulting work – but “I don’t know what they did,” White explained. White’s investigation has led him to believe the campaign coffers were allegedly used as a personal piggybank by some sticky-fingered campaign workers and vendors.
“There appears to be fraud and malfeasance taking place in the campaign and at this point, Bruce Fein and I believe that from inception this was a strawman created for other purposes versus a bonafide effort to run for president,” White told RadarOnline.com.
“If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, more than likely it’s a duck.”
White was hired by Yiannopoulos and Kanye in May after former treasurer Patrick Krason resigned -- after six months on the job-- and accused the campaign manager of allegedly violating campaign finance laws by submitting “falsified invoices,” according to the website Politico.
White immediately hired Fein after a preliminary review of campaign finances showed abnormal accounting procedures or as Fein lamented:
"It’s like billing a company for songs but I’m not going to give you the lyrics.”
What’s more, the committee didn’t have a management team or a governance structure which White described as a campaign with a “headless horseman.”
“From inception this was like a plane without wings,” said White who has already contacted the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to report the irregularities. “The unfortunate things, we’re trying to wrap this up and we just keep finding more and more landmines.”
“And we believe that many of the issues not only could have criminal elements, at this point we suspect, but we are still in the process of doing our work.”
White provided RadarOnline.com with a December 1, 2020 invoice filed by Yiannopoulos seeking $116,000 for “Consultancy- 2020 campaign wrap up” as the only description for his hard work.
“Wow! $116,000 – he’s as valuable as Babe Ruth in his zenith when he hit 60 home runs in one season. I mean really,” Fein told RadarOnline.com. “The problem arises here because there is no way for us to verify the legitimacy of the expenditures because there is no work product.”
White and Fein acknowledged Kanye’s name appeared on ballots in 12 states which required legitimate legwork collecting signatures and paying registration fees. But after spending $7.5 million for 'ballot access,' Kanye only received about 60,000 – roughly $243 per vote.
“If you take the expenditures of (former President Donald) Trump and (President Joe) Biden it would be like $25 or $26 per vote,” said Fein, who insisted he and White represent the committee, NOT Kanye or his campaign staffers.
“So, Kanye paid 10 times more per vote. I’m not saying there is anything conclusive but wow! There is a lot of inflated billing here. Or doing stuff that they really didn’t do.”
Attorney Marks, who acknowledged Whites as the treasurer but claimed Fein was not the committee's lawyer, told RadarOnline.com Yiannopoulos’ immigration status and campaign spending is “under investigation” by his office.
Repeated email and telephone message left for Yiannopoulos were not returned.