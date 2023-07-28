Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Campaign Cash Siphoned By Alleged 'Fraud and Malfeasance,' Committee Lawyer Claims

The executive officers for Kanye West’s 2020 presidential committee are raising the alarm after uncovering evidence of “fraud and malfeasance” in the singer’s campaign’s spending, RadarOline.com has exclusively learned.

“My God, it looked like a crime scene!” Committee attorney Bruce Fein told RadarOnline.com after reviewing campaign expenditures with treasurer Devin White. “I was truly stunned.”

Fein and Treasurer Devin White are ripping the lid off the slipshod Kanye 2020 campaign in a desperate attempt to get the Grammy-winning singer to reign in his campaign manager and alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos from sparking a criminal investigation by the FBI.