Honeymoon Over? Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Look Tense as Legal Battles Stack up for Embattled Rapper

The latest snaps published by the outlet ignited rumors of tension between West and his new flame, who had a sullen look on her face that matched his expression in other moments.

Ye and Bianca tied the knot in a secret ceremony in January, at which time it was revealed they had not filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

Since then, he's made her his fashion muse, and the duo have been spotted out and about on multiple occasions.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.