Honeymoon Over? Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Look Tense as Legal Battles Stack up for Embattled Rapper
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori appeared to be having a tense moment in the car as they pulled up to a drive-thru amid the rapper's mounting legal troubles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
West, who legally changed his name to Ye, looked visibly irritated as they pulled up to the window this week at a Los Angeles-based McDonalds in a $100,000 Land Rover.
Photos of Ye and Censori had fans recalling his emotional car exchange with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in July 2020, prior to which he tweeted that he had been "trying to divorce" the reality star for years while airing out their marital woes.
Sources told The Sun that it was a tough chat for them to have as Kim told Kanye not to return to their family home in LA until he was feeling more stable and calm.
The latest snaps published by the outlet ignited rumors of tension between West and his new flame, who had a sullen look on her face that matched his expression in other moments.
Ye and Bianca tied the knot in a secret ceremony in January, at which time it was revealed they had not filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.
Since then, he's made her his fashion muse, and the duo have been spotted out and about on multiple occasions.
Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned a third former teacher at his private Donda Academy joined a lawsuit against the Yeezy fashion designer in a complaint containing shocking allegations of health, safety and education code violations, illegal retaliatory conduct and racial discrimination.
"Ms. Meeks was fired months before [plaintiffs] Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers were terminated but all three clearly witnessed the same illegal and disturbing code violations and conduct at the school, and all three were given the same retaliatory and unlawful treatment merely for trying to stand up for the students' rights to a meaningful education," attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said in his latest statement.
In March, West got caught up in another legal battle as we discovered he was being sued by his ex-business partners at The Gap for $2 million in damages.
Both lawsuits remain ongoing.