Donald Trump Slams Ex-Friend Kim Kardashian, Calls Reality Star 'Disingenuous' In Wild Rapid-Fire Q&A After Indictment
Former president Donald Trump had a not-so-nice label for Kim Kardashian and surprisingly said he is a fan of rapper Ice Spice in a viral rapid-fire Q&A, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 45th commander-in-chief was asked to give a one-word answer when he was presented with a list of names during a podcast interview on Thursday.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk was praised as "smart" while President Joe Biden was brazenly called "dumb." Trump said Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un is "interesting" while Kardashian was quickly blasted as "disingenuous."
During his sit-down appearance on the Full Send podcast, one of the hosts threw in a wild card with Ice Spice. "Who the hell is Ice Spice?" Trump said before the duo explained that she was topping the charts with her hit track Munch (Feelin' U).
"Well I like it, ok? I like it," Trump said with a smile.
Trump had worked with Kardashian on a previous case involving inmate Alice Johnson, who was found guilty in 1996 for her alleged involvement in a Memphis cocaine trafficking organization and sentenced to life behind bars.
After nearly two decades of incarceration, she was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville, when Trump exercised executive powers to grant her clemency.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, addressed Trump's opinion of the Hulu reality star after an important meeting they had.
The meeting made headlines in November after West reportedly asked Trump to run as his vice president in 2024.
"He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever," West said in a video, claiming Trump emphasized how helpful he was during Kardashian's legal pursuit.
"He goes into the story about all that he went through to get [Alice] Johnson out of jail but he didn't do it for Kim but he did for me," West said.
"But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell her I said that," the Yeezy designer continued. "And I was thinking like that's the mother of my children."
Trump announced his White House bid for 2024 in November, striving to become the second president ever to be elected for two nonconsecutive terms.
The political figure was later hit with more than 30 counts of falsifying business records stemming from a 2016 hush money case involving former adult star Stormy Daniels, for which Trump has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.