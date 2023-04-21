Donald Trump Slams Ex-Friend Kim Kardashian, Calls Reality Star 'Disingenuous' In Wild Rapid-Fire Q&A After Indictment

Trump had worked with Kardashian on a previous case involving inmate Alice Johnson, who was found guilty in 1996 for her alleged involvement in a Memphis cocaine trafficking organization and sentenced to life behind bars.

After nearly two decades of incarceration, she was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville, when Trump exercised executive powers to grant her clemency.

RadarOnline.com previously learned that Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, addressed Trump's opinion of the Hulu reality star after an important meeting they had.

The meeting made headlines in November after West reportedly asked Trump to run as his vice president in 2024.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.