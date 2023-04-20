Federal Judge Rejects Alvin Bragg's Bid To Stop GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's Subpoena Of Former Trump Prosecutor
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s bid to stop a subpoena issued by GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan was rejected by a federal judge this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sudden development came days after Bragg sued Congressman Jordan in an effort to prevent House Republicans from interfering in the Manhattan DA’s ongoing hush money case against former President Donald Trump.
But that changed on Wednesday when Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ruled that Mark Pomerantz, Manhattan’s former assistant district attorney who was subpoenaed by Jordan, must appear to testify before the House Judicial Committee regarding Bragg’s investigation into Trump.
“Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition,” Judge Vyskocil ruled on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. “No one is above the law.”
Judge Vyskocil also found that the subpoena issued by Jordan and the House Judicial Committee was issued with a “valid legislative purpose” and that the federal judiciary has no role in dictating how Congress operates.
Pomerantz is now reportedly scheduled to testify before the House committee on Thursday unless Bragg is successful in securing a delay from a federal appeals court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bragg sued House Rep. Jordan on April 11 in a bid to stop the House Judicial Committee’s subpoena against Pomerantz.
Bragg’s 50-page lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York exactly one week after former President Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts connected to an alleged $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Bragg argued Jordan’s subpoena against Pomerantz, who led an investigation into Trump prior to Bragg’s most recent probe, was a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” against the Manhattan DA’s office.
The Manhattan DA also argued Jordan’s subpoena against Pomerantz was part of “a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” Bragg in retribution for indicting Trump on 34 felony charges.
Meanwhile, Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee have argued they have “oversight powers” in connection to the “unprecedented” indictment of a former president.
Jordan also argued that Pomerantz is a key person of interest in the hush money case because he failed to bring charges against Trump during his own probe into the former president last year.