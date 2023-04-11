Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan In Effort To Block House Republicans From Interfering In Trump Hush Money Case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued GOP Congressman Jim Jordan this week in an effort to stop House Republicans from interfering in the ongoing hush money case against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bragg reportedly filed the 50-page lawsuit on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, and it came exactly one week after former President Trump was arrested in Manhattan and charged with 34 felony counts connected to alleged hush money payments made to three individuals ahead of the 2016 presidential election.