Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan In Effort To Block House Republicans From Interfering In Trump Hush Money Case
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued GOP Congressman Jim Jordan this week in an effort to stop House Republicans from interfering in the ongoing hush money case against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bragg reportedly filed the 50-page lawsuit on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, and it came exactly one week after former President Trump was arrested in Manhattan and charged with 34 felony counts connected to alleged hush money payments made to three individuals ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
According to the newly filed lawsuit, Bragg’s office accuses Congressman Jordan of a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” against the team prosecuting Trump in the case.
The lawsuit also accuses Jordan of launching a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” Bragg after the Manhattan DA indicted the former president on 34 felony charges connected to the alleged hush money scandal.
Lawyers representing Bragg are also reportedly seeking to prohibit Jordan, as well as his fellow House Republicans, from enforcing a subpoena recently sent to Mark Pomerantz.
Pomerantz previously served as the leader of the district attorney team investigating Trump and, upon resigning last year shortly after Bragg became DA, wrote a book about his time during the initial investigation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Republicans have been accused of targeting Bragg and other members of the Manhattan DA’s office after it was revealed criminal charges against Trump were imminent.
Jordan, via his role as House Judiciary Committee chairman, sent a letter to the Manhattan DA last month demanding the office provide all communications, documents, and testimony about Bragg’s investigation into Trump to the committee immediately.
Bragg’s office has also accused House Republicans of “illegally meddling” in the criminal investigation and prosecution against Trump “without a legitimate purpose,” although the GOP House members have claimed they have “oversight powers” in connection to the “unprecedented” indictment of a former president.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump first announced he expected to be arrested in a social media post published on March 18.
A Manhattan grand jury then voted to indict the former president on criminal charges on March 30 and, on April 4, Trump was officially arrested and charged with 34 felony counts including falsifying business records and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts against him.
Trump’s arrest last week marked the first time in U.S. history a former president was indicted on criminal charges.