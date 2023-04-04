Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Felony Counts In Hush Money Indictment, Including Falsifying Business Records & Conspiracy
Donald Trump was charged with 34 felony counts this week in connection to the alleged hush money he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in November 2016, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In the latest development to come after the former president surrendered himself to Manhattan authorities on Tuesday afternoon, Trump was slapped with 34 felony counts including falsifying business records and conspiracy.
The embattled ex-president reportedly pleaded not guilty to the 34 charges after the charging document was unsealed for the first time since the indictment against Trump was announced by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday afternoon.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is accused of paying at least $130,000 in hush money to Daniels and one other woman ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
The Manhattan grand jury began hearing testimony in the case, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, in January, and Trump, on March 18, announced he expected to be indicted in connection to the hush money investigation on Tuesday, March 21.
Although Trump’s arrest did not materialize when he anticipated, the Manhattan grand jury ultimately announced the indictment against Trump on Thursday and he traveled from Mar-a-Lago to New York City on Monday in anticipation of his Tuesday arrest.
“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, at 1:22 PM Tuesday afternoon. “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME.”
“Can’t believe this is happening in America,” he added. “MAGA!”
After arriving to the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, Trump was reportedly taken to the DA’s office where he was booked and processed.
Shortly thereafter, around 2:30 PM, he was taken to the building’s 15th floor to attend his arraignment hearing.
On Sunday morning, two days before Trump's arrest in Manhattan on Tuesday, the embattled ex-president’s defense attorney revealed Trump’s legal team planned to challenge all 34 of the felony counts expected to be filed against him at the arraignment hearing.
“We will take the indictment. We will dissect it,” Joe Tacopina told CNN on Sunday morning. “The team will look at every, every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge.”
“And of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this.”